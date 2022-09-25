Ex-leader of Mississippi agency pleads guilty in welfare fraud case involving Brett Favre
EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS
Associated Press
1 of 4
John Davis, former director of the Mississippi Department of Human Services, followed by his attorney Merrida Coxwell, right, leaves the Thad Cochran United States Courthouse in Jackson, Miss., Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. Davis pleaded guilty to new federal charges in a conspiracy to misspend tens of millions of dollars that were intended to help needy families in one of the poorest states in the U.S. — part of the largest public corruption case in the state's history.
ROGELIO V. SOLIS, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Then-Gov. Phil Bryant speaks about his legacy following a life of public service in his office at the Capitol in Jackson, Miss., on Jan. 8, 2020. A defendant in a Mississippi welfare fraud case said in a court document she directed $1.1 million in welfare money to former NFL star Brett Favre at the direction of Bryant. Mississippi news outlets report that the accusation, which Bryant denies, is in a filing on behalf of defendant Nancy New, who, with her son, once ran a nonprofit group and an education company in Mississippi.
ROGELIO V. SOLIS, ASSOCIATES PRESS
Nancy New, who with her son, Zachary, ran a private education company in Mississippi, has pleaded guilty to state charges of misusing public money that was intended to help some of the poorest people in the nation.
Rogelio V. Solis, Associated Press
Zachary New, who with his mother, Nancy New, ran a private education company in Mississippi, pleads guilty to state charges of misusing public money that was intended to help some of the poorest people in the nation.
JACKSON, Miss. — A former director of Mississippi's welfare agency pleaded guilty Thursday to federal and state charges in a conspiracy to misspend tens of millions of dollars that were intended to help needy families in one of the poorest states in the U.S. — part of the largest public corruption case in the state's history.
In federal court, John Davis pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy and one count of theft from programs receiving federal funds. In state court a short time later, he pleaded guilty to five counts of conspiracy and 13 counts of fraud against the government.
Davis, 54, was an influential figure in a scandal that has snared several people, including pro wrestler Ted DiBiase, known as the “million dollar man," whose Christian ministry was ordered to repay more than $720,000 in misspent welfare money. The scandal also has raised questions about retired NFL quarterback Brett Favre and former Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant.
As leader of the Mississippi Department of Human Services, Davis had direct control of federal funds that were channeled to pet projects such as a new volleyball arena at the university where Favre’s daughter played the sport.
In state court Thursday, Judge Adrienne Wooten asked Davis to explain why he had allowed the department to squander money for the needy.
“You were entrusted to do good by those that we consider ‘the least of those,’” Wooten said. “This court is very disappointed.”
The state court charges were mostly tied to welfare money spent on one of Ted DiBiase's sons, Brett DiBiase, who was also a pro wrestler. The spending included $160,000 for drug rehabilitation in Malibu, California; a $250,000 salary for a job he was not qualified to do; $48,000 for him to teach Department of Human Services employees how to identify possible drug use by people seeking help from the agency; $8,000 for him to stay at an upscale hotel in New Orleans; and more than $1,000 for first-class airfare for Davis to fly to Malibu to see Brett DiBiase.
In response to one of many questions from Wooten, Davis said Brett DiBiase was his friend. Davis also said he used “very, very bad judgment" in spending public money.
“I shouldn't have done it,” Davis said.
Wooten gave Davis a 90-year sentence with 58 of those suspended and 32 to serve. She put Davis on house arrest until his federal sentencing, set for Feb. 2. He faces up to 15 years on the federal charges.
U.S. District Judge Carlton Reeves he hopes Davis makes better decisions from now on.
“I look forward to hoping that this portion of your life is behind you," Reeves said.
Davis was indicted on state charges in February 2020. He was re-indicted this spring on state charges that he participated in misusing welfare money; that set of charges was dropped in exchange for Davis agreeing to plead guilty to the new, shorter list. Prosecutors said Davis also agreed to testify against others in the case.
The federal charges were handed down Sept. 15, but remained sealed until Wednesday. Davis waived indictment and agreed to plead guilty.
Davis was executive director of the Mississippi Department of Human Services from February 2016 through July 2019. He was appointed by Bryant, a Republican.
The federal charges say Davis conspired with four other people, who are not named. Court documents describe two of the alleged conspirators as executive directors of organizations, one as the owner of two companies and one only as a resident of Hinds County, Mississippi. The capital city of Jackson is in Hinds County.
The conspiracy charges say one organization paid nearly $498,000 to one of the companies in June 2018. A few days later, that company entered a $1.1 million contract with the other company “purportedly in exchange for creating a program to serve inner-city youth.” The charges also say the same organization paid $700,000 that summer to the company with the youth program contract.
The theft charges say Davis misused federal grants of more than $10,000.
In April, a mother and son who ran a nonprofit organization and an education company pleaded guilty to state charges of misusing welfare money, including on lavish gifts such as the first-class airfare for Davis. Nancy New and Zachary New ran the nonprofit organization that paid the $250,000 to Brett DiBiase and that funneled welfare money for his drug rehab. They agreed to testify against others.
In a state court filing Sept. 12, an attorney for one of the organizations run by Nancy and Zachary New listed text messages between retired Favre and Nancy New, between Favre and Gov. Bryant and between Bryant and New.
The messages showed discussions about millions of dollars in welfare money being directed to a pet project of Favre — a volleyball facility being built at the University of Southern Mississippi. Favre, Bryant and New all attended the university, and Favre's daughter started playing volleyball there in 2017. Favre and Bryant have not been charged in the welfare misspending case.
Hinds County District Attorney Jody Owens responded to questions Thursday about whether charges could be brought against Bryant or Favre.
“We are looking at all individuals that have been identified" in text messages or in other ways, Owens said.
Brett Favre at 50: From young gunslinger to grizzled 'Iron Man' — in photos
1991
1991
1992
1992
1993
1993
1994
1994
1994
1995
1995
1995
1995
1996
1996
1996
1996
1997
1997
1997
1997
1997
1998
1998
1998
1998
1999
1999
1999
1999
1999
1999
2000
2000
2000
2001
2001
2002
Brett Favre injury 2002, State Journal photo
2002
2003
2003
2003
2003
2004
2004
2004
2004
2005
2005
2005
2006
2006
2006
2006
2006
2006
2007
2007
2007
2007
2007
2007
2007
2008
Brett Favre in snow beating Seahawks in playoffs 2008, State Journal photo
Instead of the money going to help low-income families as intended, it was funneled through a nonprofit group and spent on a new $5 million volleyball facility at the university Brett Favre and the former governor both attended.
For Brett Favre to complain on Twitter that he is some sort of a victim in all this is laughable. The bottom line is he took $1.1 million in federal welfare money, did little to nothing for it, and now must be held accountable.
Former Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre is repaying $1.1 million in welfare money that he received for multiple speeches where he did not show up, the Mississippi state auditor said Wednesday.
A nonprofit group caught up in an embezzlement scheme in Mississippi used federal welfare money to pay former Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre $1.1 million for multiple speaking engagements but Favre did not show up for the events, the state auditor said Monday.
Green Bay's five-time All-Pro left tackle is expected to make his season debut Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium
1 of 5
John Davis, former director of the Mississippi Department of Human Services, followed by his attorney Merrida Coxwell, right, leaves the Thad Cochran United States Courthouse in Jackson, Miss., Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. Davis pleaded guilty to new federal charges in a conspiracy to misspend tens of millions of dollars that were intended to help needy families in one of the poorest states in the U.S. — part of the largest public corruption case in the state's history.
Then-Gov. Phil Bryant speaks about his legacy following a life of public service in his office at the Capitol in Jackson, Miss., on Jan. 8, 2020. A defendant in a Mississippi welfare fraud case said in a court document she directed $1.1 million in welfare money to former NFL star Brett Favre at the direction of Bryant. Mississippi news outlets report that the accusation, which Bryant denies, is in a filing on behalf of defendant Nancy New, who, with her son, once ran a nonprofit group and an education company in Mississippi.
Nancy New, who with her son, Zachary, ran a private education company in Mississippi, has pleaded guilty to state charges of misusing public money that was intended to help some of the poorest people in the nation.
Zachary New, who with his mother, Nancy New, ran a private education company in Mississippi, pleads guilty to state charges of misusing public money that was intended to help some of the poorest people in the nation.