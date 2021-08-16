Even with Jordan Love ‘feeling a lot better,’ Packers still consider quarterback options

GREEN BAY — With the medical staff being careful with No. 2 quarterback Jordan Love’s right/throwing shoulder in the wake of a scare during Love’s NFL debut last Saturday night, the Green Bay Packers will bring in some quarterbacks for tryouts on Tuesday to give them some options for joint practices with the New York Jets later in the week and, possibly, next Saturday’s preseason game against the Jets.

Love did come out to the team’s practice Monday with his helmet, but after visiting with athletic trainer/director of rehabilitation Nate Weir, Love returned to the Don Hutson Center while the team’s other two quarterbacks — starter Aaron Rodgers and third-stringer Kurt Benkert — took all the practice snaps.

“I know we’re working out some guys (on Tuesday),” coach Matt LaFleur said before ruling Love out of Monday’s practice before adding, “He is feeling a lot better, but we’re going to be smart by him, too.”

ESPN.com reported that the Packers did work out one quarterback on Monday: Quinten Dormady, who spent time at three different schools in college (Tennessee, Houston, Central Michigan) and worked out for the Seattle Seahawks last week.