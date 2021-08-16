Even with Jordan Love ‘feeling a lot better,’ Packers still consider quarterback options

GREEN BAY — With the medical staff being careful with No. 2 quarterback Jordan Love’s right/throwing shoulder in the wake of a scare during Love’s NFL debut last Saturday night, the Green Bay Packers will bring in some quarterbacks for tryouts on Tuesday to give them some options for joint practices with the New York Jets later in the week and, possibly, next Saturday’s preseason game against the Jets.
Photos: Packers' 2020 season in pictures
Check out photo galleries from every game of 2020 through the end of the regular season and the playoffs.
Wisconsin State Journal photographer Steve Apps captured all the action from Lambeau Field as the Green Bay Packers fell to the Tampa Bay Bucc…
Photos: Green Bay Packers advance to NFC championship game with convincing win over Los Angeles Rams
Wisconsin State Journal photographer Steve Apps captured all the action from Lambeau Field as the Green Bay Packers defeated the Los Angeles R…
The Green Bay Packers took care of business Sunday, securing the top seed in the NFC playoffs and a first-round bye with a 35-16 victory over …
The Green Bay Packers jumped out to an early lead and didn't let up en route to a 40-14 victory over the Tennessee Titans Sunday night at a sn…
The Green Bay Packers withstood a late challenge from the Carolina Panthers to hold on for a 24-16 victory Saturday night at Lambeau Field in …
It wasn't always smooth sailing Sunday at Ford Field, but the Green Bay Packers held on for a 31-24 victory over the Detroit Lions to clinch t…
Wisconsin State Journal photographer Steve Apps captured all the action from Lambeau Field Sunday as Aaron Rodgers turned in another MVP worth…
The Green Bay Packers were in control from start to finish Sunday night at Lambeau Field as they dispatched the Chicago Bears 41-25 to earn th…
The Green Bay Packers' 14-point halftime lead vanished quickly as the Indianapolis Colts stormed back in the second half to take control en ro…
Wisconsin State Journal photographer Steve Apps captured all the action from Lambeau Field as the Green Bay Packers defeated the Jacksonville …
The Green Bay Packers jumped out to an early lead and didn't let up Thursday night as they cruised to a 34-17 victory over the San Francisco 4…
Wisconsin State Journal photographer Steve Apps captured all the action from a wind-swept Lambeau Field Sunday afternoon as the Minnesota Viki…
Coming off their first loss of the season, the Green Bay Packers returned to early season form Sunday as quarterback Aaron Rodgers and wide re…
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw two interceptions within a three-pass span of the second quarter as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers…
Despite missing a few offensive weapons, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers continued his outstanding early season play as the undefe…
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw for 283 yards and three touchdowns as Green Bay defeated the New Orleans Saints 37-30 on Sun…
Wisconsin State Journal photographer Steve Apps captured all the action as the Green Bay Packers came back from an early 11-point deficit to b…
Quarterback Aaron Rodgers was in top form Sunday as the Green Bay Packers defeated the Minnesota Vikings, 43-34, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minne…
From a controversial trade up the draft board to acquire Utah State quarterback Jordan Love in the first round to the addition of some much-ne…
Love did come out to the team’s practice Monday with his helmet, but after visiting with athletic trainer/director of rehabilitation Nate Weir, Love returned to the Don Hutson Center while the team’s other two quarterbacks — starter Aaron Rodgers and third-stringer Kurt Benkert — took all the practice snaps.
“I know we’re working out some guys (on Tuesday),” coach Matt LaFleur said before ruling Love out of Monday’s practice before adding, “He is feeling a lot better, but we’re going to be smart by him, too.”
ESPN.com reported that the Packers did work out one quarterback on Monday: Quinten Dormady, who spent time at three different schools in college (Tennessee, Houston, Central Michigan) and worked out for the Seattle Seahawks last week.
Asked if there was reason for optimism that Love would be cleared in time to play against the Jets on Saturday and get the valuable in-game preseason work that he missed out on last year when the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out the exhibition schedule, LaFleur replied, “Potentially, yeah. We’ll just see how the week goes and how he recovers. But he is feeling significantly better than he did on gameday.”
Love was injured late in the first half of the Packers’ 26-7 loss to the Houston Texans when he was winding up to throw a deep ball down the left sideline and had it knocked from his grasp by Texans defensive end Jonathan Greenard, who caught Love’s arm as he swiped at the ball.
Love completed 12 of 17 passes for 122 yards, including a 22-yard touchdown on a screen to running back Kylin Hill for a 110.4 passer rating. LaFleur had planned on playing Love for the first three quarters but sat him at halftime because of the injury.
Love underwent an MRI on Sunday, and while the coaches want him to get as much work as he can after his reps were severely limited during his rookie season, they also don’t want to risk further damage to his shoulder by making him push through the injury just to get him practice snaps.
“I thought he started to get into a nice little rhythm there (during) the third series. He made some good plays,” offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett said. “He took a couple shots, too, which for a quarterback, that’s always important — because obviously we protect them during practice, and for him to hang in there and deliver some really nice, accurate balls was great.”
Getting healthy
While Love wasn’t able to practice, the Packers got a jolt of good health on their injury report.
Outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith (back) and safety Will Redmond (foot) were both activated off of the non-football injury list and took part in their first practices of camp. Those two were the last remaining players on the NFI list, leaving only left tackle David Bakhtiari (knee, on the physically unable to perform list) as the lone player yet to be cleared to practice in camp.
In addition, the Packers got running back Aaron Jones (hamstring), defensive tackle Kenny Clark (groin) and wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown (hamstring) back after none of them played against the Texans.
In St. Brown’s case, his return is vital because general manager Brian Gutekunst said Sunday that missed time does factor into roster decisions.
“We always talk around here (that) the No. 1 ability is availability. Right?” Gutekunst said. “Sometimes it’s just unfortunate circumstances, but if you can’t be out there, it’s hard. It’s hard to get better when you don’t practice. It’s hard to become a big part of the offense or defense if you can’t be out there. I understand not wanting to let anyone lose their job because of injury, but at the same time, like, this train will move forward, so if you can’t find a way to get out there, it will affect it.”
In addition to Love, also sitting out Monday’s practice with injuries were defensive end Dean Lowry (knee), tight end Isaac Nauta (chest), wide receiver DeAndre Thompkins (shoulder) and wide receiver Chris Blair (ankle).
Dietzen released
Former University of Wisconsin offensive lineman Jon Dietzen’s time with his home-state team ended without him seeing any game action. The Packers cut Dietzen and punter Ryan Winslow on Monday as Gutekunst began to pare the roster down to the 85-player limit teams must get down to by Tuesday afternoon.
Dietzen, who grew up in Black Creek and went to Seymour High School, suited up for Saturday night’s game against Houston but did not play. He played in 42 career games (39 starts) at UW, having retired following the 2018 season because of injuries before making a comeback last year and starting all seven games (four at left guard, two at left tackle, one at right guard) for the Badgers.
Winslow was looking to unseat incumbent punter JK Scott, but his placement on punts against the Texans was an issue, including on one that resulted in a 43-yard return.
The Packers must make three more roster moves before 3 p.m. Tuesday. They’d have to make a fourth move if they do add a quarterback to the roster.