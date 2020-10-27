Even with Cowboys in turmoil, Stephen Jones says Mike McCarthy is right coach, will turn team around

"It's our first year with this group," Jones said. "So, I think we're going in the right direction. I think Coach McCarthy and his staff, it's going to take time for them to implement what they do and the way they play. We put a lot of work in Coach McCarthy and what his track record was and how his teams played.

"Mike brings consistency to the table and it will ultimately happen here."

The Cowboys will not only stay the course with McCarthy but also with embattled defensive coordinator Mike Nolan, despite leading a unit that ranks 31st in the league against the run, last in points allowed and remains constantly confused and out of position.

"That hasn't crossed my mind," McCarthy said if he was considering staff changes. "I'm focused on getting better each and every day. That's where we are."

So where are they? The Cowboys are riding a two-game losing streak after losing to a team in Washington (2-5) that had lost its five previous games.

They are now headed to play at the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday with rookie seventh-round pick Ben DiNucci as the likely starter at quarterback because Andy Dalton is in concussion protocol.