Even with Aaron Rodgers returning to Packers, backup Jordan Love appears unlikely to be dealt

GREEN BAY — History will ultimately judge Brian Gutekunst’s decision to trade up in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft to select Utah State quarterback Jordan Love at No. 26 overall.

No matter where you fall on that debate as a Green Bay Packers fan, you must acknowledge at this point — even after watching Love see his first NFL game action last preseason, start his first regular-season game on Nov. 7 with Aaron Rodgers sidelined by COVID-19 and get extra work in the team’s regular-season finale at Detroit — Love’s NFL story remains largely unwritten, as Natasha Bedingfield once sang.

Sure, you can point out that Gutekunst could have given up more trade capital to go up higher and ensure he could draft LSU wide receiver Justin Jefferson (a bright, rising star with the rival Minnesota Vikings, who took him at No. 22) or Arizona wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (another up-and-coming playmaker whom the San Francisco 49ers stole at No. 25 before the Packers went on the clock).

You can argue that even after missing out on those two wideouts, Gutekunst could have simply taken Clemson receiver Tee Higgins, who caught 74 passes for 1,091 yards and six touchdowns to help the Cincinnati Bengals, the team that drafted him at the top of the second round (No. 33 overall), to a Super Bowl LVI berth this past season.

You can simply say that the timing was all wrong, as Gutekunst made the pick at a time when the first year of the four-year, $134 million extension Rodgers had signed in 2018 was kicking in.

On the flip side, perhaps you’re of the belief that picking Love ticked Rodgers off to such a degree that it triggered his back-to-back NFL MVP seasons, a reasonable assertion about a player who made turning slights (real or imagined) into an art form ever since his 2005 NFL Draft freefall from prospective No. 1 overall pick to the Packers at No. 24, leading to a three-year apprenticeship under Brett Favre.

But that’s all ancient history in the fast-moving world of the NFL. The issue now, with Rodgers breaking the news Tuesday that he’s returning to the Packers to play in 2022, is what to do with Love moving forward.

“I don’t really look at the down side of it,” Gutekunst replied during a Feb. 23 Q&A session with beat writers when asked about the positives and negatives of the Love pick. “Obviously, we’ve been through a lot of things, but sometime going through things like this can make you stronger and you need to go through things like this.

“I’m excited for Jordan and his development and where he’s going. We still have a lot of hope for him to continue to develop."

As for Rodgers being motivated by the selection of Love, Gutekunst added, "Aaron motivates himself. We don’t do things around here (or) make personnel moves to try to motivate players or anything like that. You guys know how I feel about the quarterback position. That won’t change. We think everything kind of begins and ends there to a certain degree. It’s very, very important for our football team. We put a lot of work and effort into that, and that’s not going to change.”

The simple answer is just to keep him as the backup behind Rodgers for the 2022 season — especially since Rodgers didn’t explicitly say he's coming back for longer than one year in his Tweet about returning on Tuesday afternoon.

As good as Rodgers has been the past two seasons, he will turn 39 on Dec. 2 and has had two seasons derailed (2013, 2017) derailed by collarbone injuries. He also played the second half of last season with a painful fractured pinkie toe that he sustained while quarantining following his positive COVID-19 test, played through a tibial plateau fracture in his knee in 2018 after getting hurt in the opener and battled through a torn calf muscle late in the 2014 season.

Even in a league where quarterbacks are more protected by the rules than ever, the risk of injury obviously never goes away.

“I think Jordan’s come a long way,” coach Matt LaFleur said after the season. “With any young player that hasn’t gotten maybe the experience up to this point, there’s still a lot of room for growth. So I think it’s going to be an important offseason. When he does come back, it’s making sure that his footwork is sharp, that he’s on the details of what we’re trying to accomplish on each and every play and all the concepts — really a mastery of the offense, and just the command that he has. I know he takes that to heart. He takes it very personally and he’ll do whatever he can to be his best.”

Love is a relatively inexpensive insurance policy with a 2022 base salary of $1.735 million. While fan favorite Kurt Benkert flashed some potential, it’s hard to predict whether he’d be up to the task as Rodgers’ primary backup if the Packers chose to go that way.

At the same time, the structure of Rodgers’ new deal once finalized will also be a key factor. Will it be designed so both he and the Packers can part ways if 2022 proves disappointing for either side? Or, if 2022 is a smashing success and Rodgers leads the Packers to the Super Bowl LVII title — more than a decade removed from the Super Bowl XLV championship — will Rodgers call it a career?

In either case, Love would presumably be far more ready to start after three seasons behind Rodgers, the same number of years Rodgers sat behind Favre.

Meanwhile, Love — coincidentally represented by the same agent, David Dunn, as Rodgers — might want to go somewhere else with a less settled quarterback situation, giving him a chance to compete for a starting job against someone who hasn’t won four NFL MVP awards and is set to become the highest-paid player in league history again.

The issue is what the Packers would potentially get in return for Love.

Shortly after the news of Rodgers’ impending return broke, Jim Nagy, the executive director of the Senior Bowl and a former Packers public relations intern, posted on Twitter that he did a quick straw poll of scouts, who told him the Packers could get a second-round pick for Love because this year’s quarterback draft class is a weak one.

That seems a bit pie-in-the-sky based on what Love has put on tape to this point, and Gutekunst didn’t sound inclined to trade Love when asked about the possibility last month.

“I think I would be very doubtful that I would take very many of those calls,” he said.

Thus, it’s likely Love serves as Rodgers’ backup again in 2022, and depending on how much action he sees in the preseason and regular season, the Packers will have to determine if they want to pick up the fifth-year option of his rookie contract.

“I think the next step for Jordan is just to play. He needs to play,” Gutekunst said at last week’s NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis. “He needs to get those preseason reps as much as he can. I thought last spring when Aaron was absent and he got all the (first-team) reps, he took a lot of growth. And he just needs to continue to do that.

“We’re excited for his development, but until these guys play — especially at that position, but really any position — until you get in real live games and get that experience, I think it’s tough to develop.”