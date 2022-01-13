Even more reinforcements? Veteran pass rusher Whitney Mercilus joins Packers’ growing getting-healthy crowd

“It’s not even about the money at this point. It’s more so trying to get a championship,” Mercilus said after his first practice with the Packers. “For guys like me on the back half of their career, the best option I thought was coming here with the winning mentality.”

A ‘huge issue’

Special teams coordinator Mo Drayton was none too pleased that rookie Amari Rodgers brought a kickoff out of the end zone in the closing minutes of the Packers’ loss at Detroit last Sunday in the regular-season finale. It was the kind of mistake that can cost a team in the playoffs, since Rodgers is supposed to take the touchback to save precious time on the clock. Instead of having the ball at their own 25-yard line with 48 seconds to play in the game, they started at the 22-yard line with 41 seconds left on the clock.

The mistake became a moot point when backup quarterback Jordan Love threw an interception three plays later, but Drayton made it clear that it’s not OK to make such a mistake when the game — even one that’s meaningless for playoff seeding — is on the line.