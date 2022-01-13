Even more reinforcements? Veteran pass rusher Whitney Mercilus joins Packers’ growing getting-healthy crowd

GREEN BAY — Upon joining the Green Bay Packers, Whitney Mercilus said it was about chasing a championship. When he tore his biceps during the Packers’ Nov. 14 win over the Seattle Seahawks, it looked as if the pass rusher would only be getting a Super Bowl ring as a bystander.
But there the 10-year edge rusher was on Thursday, taking part in the team’s playoff bye week practice and joining a group that is also on the cusp of getting two All-Pro players — outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith and cornerback Jaire Alexander — back from injury, too.
A pass-rushing foursome of Preston Smith, Rashan Gary, Za’Darius Smith and Mercilus would be fearsome for playoff opponents to deal with should those last two indeed make it back to game action.
Mercilus, 31, looked rejuvenated in his four games with the Packers before suffering the injury, shortly after registering his first sack with his new team. Mercilus was thought to be lost for the season at the time, but he was designated for potential return on Thursday.
“You talk about a pro and an incredible leader, just an incredible guy,” defensive coordinator Joe Barry said after watching Mercilus take part in Thursday’s in-pads practice. “He’s been saying since the night that he got hurt, he’s like, ‘I’m going to be back. I’m coming back. I promise you, I’m coming back.’ He’s worked his tail off to get to where he’s at. I was completely surprised that it was as early as today. It was great to have him out there.”
Za’Darius Smith hasn’t played this season other than an 18-snap stint in the season opener against New Orleans in Jacksonville because of a back injury that dates back to the offseason and required surgery. He was designated for return on Wednesday and took part in Thursday’s practice as well.
Without Mercilus and Za’Darius Smith, the Packers used youngsters such as Jonathan Garvin, Tipa Galeai and LaDarius Hamilton in larger roles than Barry would have preferred, given their inexperience. Getting two veterans back in the mix would be a game-changer.
“Not having a Za’Darius all year, that put a lot of pressure on Rashan and Preston,” Barry said. “We had guys that filled in and did a great job. When we got Whitney, not only were we getting a guy to roll in there, we were getting a guy that’s played at a Pro Bowl level before in his career.
“Now, moving into the playoffs, having the ability to not only have Rashan and Preston but to have a Z in the rotation, to have potentially Whitney in the rotation, it just gives you fresh rushers, fresh, violent guys on the edge. You can’t have enough of those guys.
Mercilus, who has 58 career sacks, was cut by the Houston Texans in mid-October. He garnered interest from other teams but said he felt the Packers gave him the best chance to chase a championship.
“It’s not even about the money at this point. It’s more so trying to get a championship,” Mercilus said after his first practice with the Packers. “For guys like me on the back half of their career, the best option I thought was coming here with the winning mentality.”
A ‘huge issue’
Special teams coordinator Mo Drayton was none too pleased that rookie Amari Rodgers brought a kickoff out of the end zone in the closing minutes of the Packers’ loss at Detroit last Sunday in the regular-season finale. It was the kind of mistake that can cost a team in the playoffs, since Rodgers is supposed to take the touchback to save precious time on the clock. Instead of having the ball at their own 25-yard line with 48 seconds to play in the game, they started at the 22-yard line with 41 seconds left on the clock.
The mistake became a moot point when backup quarterback Jordan Love threw an interception three plays later, but Drayton made it clear that it’s not OK to make such a mistake when the game — even one that’s meaningless for playoff seeding — is on the line.
“It’s an absolutely huge issue. We do not want to bring the ball out in that situation. We want to keep the ball in at all costs,” Drayton said Thursday afternoon. “Sometimes young returners get lost as far as where they are. … It was a great teachable moment for him and everyone else on the team. That was huge. It wasn’t glossed over.”
It seems likely that Rodgers, a third-round pick, will cede the return jobs in the playoffs to veteran David Moore, who was restored to the practice squad earlier in the week after handling return duties against Minnesota on Jan. 2.
“Whoever’s available to us, that’s who we’ll use,” Drayton said. “I will tell you (Moore) catches the ball very naturally. … Once we find out who our opponent is and we know who’s up, we feel like we have some choices now, and that’s a good thing.”
Friendly rivals?
With two Packers assistants — offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett and quarterbacks coach Luke Getsy — both up for the vacant Denver Broncos head-coaching job, Hackett was asked if he would bad-mouth Getsy in his interview to help his own chances for the job. Hackett got a good laugh out of the question.
“Ohhh, no. I am so excited for Luke. Luke is my brother,” Hackett said. “I want him to be a head coach in this league at some point. I don't care when that is. I'll be so happy for him one way or the other. We had been talking back and forth. Somebody gave us the idea of potentially, we were gonna do the interview together and do the ‘Step Brothers’ (movie) routine. We didn't know if we wanted to do that, but I am so happy for him.”
Extra points
Wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (back) and nickelback Chandon Sullivan (knee) did not practice Thursday. … Alexander’s comeback from his Oct. 3 shoulder injury continued with his first practice in pads. … Drayton said Mason Crosby’s missed extra point in Detroit was on the veteran kicker, not the much-maligned kicking operation. “The operation was awesome from that standpoint,” Drayton said. “Mason toed the ball and he missed it. So that is on Mason.”