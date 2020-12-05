Even at 3-7-1 heading into Green Bay, Eagles still have playoff hopes in sorry NFC East

Even after losing each of the last three weeks to fall four games below .500, the Philadelphia Eagles somehow still have a legitimate shot to win the NFC East.

But they're running out of time to turn things around.

The Eagles (3-7-1) trail the New York Giants and Washington by half a game in the division as they head to Green Bay for a Sunday matchup with the NFC North-leading Packers (8-3).

"Probably every team in the NFC East is going right now, 'Hey, we control our own destiny,' " Eagles coach Doug Pederson said. "We're just trying to win another game. We're trying to, at the end, be in first place in the NFC East. As crazy as that sounds, we're right there in the mix."

While the Eagles are fighting for their playoff lives, the Packers are breezing toward a second straight division title. They own a three-game lead over Chicago and Minnesota in the NFC North and are coming off a 41-25 victory over the Bears.