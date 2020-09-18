Even as other backs get paid, Aaron Jones focuses on helping Packers ‘bring in the wins’

Extra points

The Packers practiced at Lambeau Field on Friday in hopes of getting a better feel for what it’ll sound like on Sunday. Their previous practices inside the stadium had the ambient crowd noise soundtrack louder than LaFleur felt the noise was at U.S. Bank Stadium last Sunday. So how did it sound Friday? “I thought it was a much similar sound to what we played in last week,” he said. “It didn’t sound quite as loud as maybe our practices in Lambeau.” … With their decision to not have fans in the stadium for the first two home games, the Packers installed tarpaulins over the first few rows of seats throughout the stadium bowl. But Jones said that won’t deter him from a Lambeau Leap. “You'll definitely still see a Lambeau Leap from me, probably right on one of those tarps,” Jones said. “Just got to pick which one or wherever I score at. Definitely different seeing it though, replacing the fans and just the tarp. Definitely not the Lambeau we're used to.”