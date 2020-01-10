49ers' Richard Sherman on lack of minority hires in NFL: 'It's not changing'

A year after four African-American head coaches lost their jobs, only one of the five teams with a vacancy this offseason has hired a minority. Washington tabbed Ron Rivera, a Latin-American, as its next head coach, but only after Rivera was fired from his position with the Carolina Panthers.

The Cowboys hired former Packers coach Mike McCarthy and the Giants surprised New York with the hiring of 38-year-old Patriots assistant Joe Judge, but Saleh is one of the few minority candidates who appears to be receiving serious consideration this offseason.

Sherman said the Rooney Rule, a policy established in 2003 requiring teams to interview at least one minority candidate for head coaching jobs and senior football operations positions, isn't effective.

"The owners still look a certain way, they still come from a very old background, so it's going to be this way until things change," Sherman said. "No matter how much people say about it, oh, 'Rooney Rule, you've got to interview these guys,' the coaches will still look a certain way for the most part."

Sherman cited Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy and former Chicago Bears head coach Lovie Smith as two deserving African-American candidates who are due more consideration for positions.