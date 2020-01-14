49ers expect different Packers team in NFC title game

Rodgers threw a TD pass in the third quarter to Davante Adams only to have the Niners answer two plays later on a 61-yard pass to George Kittle, and the rout was on. The 37-8 final was the second-most lopsided loss in Rodgers' career in a game he didn't get injured.

"I'd like to think we've improved through the course of the season, especially the last six weeks or whatever it's been," coach Matt LaFleur said Monday. "Certainly I don't think we played our best that day. You got to give them a lot of credit, there's probably a reason for that. That's a really talented football team. We know that. But in order to compete with them, in order to have a chance to beat them, we're going to have to be at our best."

Rodgers finished the game 20 for 33 for 104 yards and had a career low with only 3.15 yards per attempt. He was also sacked five times for 38 yards, with right tackle Bryan Bulaga leaving early in the first quarter with a knee injury. The 1.9 net yards per pass play were the lowest for the Packers since 1991, the year before Brett Favre arrived.

"We've got to play a lot better, obviously," Rodgers said. "They're a great football team, have a great front, obviously get after the passer and don't need to rush a lot of guys to do that. (They have an) excellent pass rush, really good on the back end, smart."