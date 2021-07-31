Entering contract year, Marquez Valdes-Scantling focuses on ‘what’s next,’ not last year’s success

If he can find that consistency, it could mean a big payday in free agency, although Valdes-Scantling insisted he’s not thinking about that.

“It’s football, man. All that stuff is going to take care of itself,” he said. “I could care less about the stats and all the other stuff. It’ll take care of itself. I know what I can do. I know my value and I know what I provide to this team.

“It’s not like I’m going in there thinking, ‘Man, I’ve got to catch this many balls and have this many yards and get paid this amount of money.’ No number is going to make me feel more successful than any other number.”

Stepaniak retires

The Packers lost promising second-year offensive lineman Simon Stepaniak, one of the three offensive linemen they picked in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL draft, when Stepaniak decided Saturday to retire. The team placed him on the reserve/retired list and keeps his NFL rights should he have a change of heart.