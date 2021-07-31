Entering contract year, Marquez Valdes-Scantling focuses on ‘what’s next,’ not last year’s success

GREEN BAY — Marquez Valdes-Scantling wasn’t interested in reliving his 17-month journey on Saturday afternoon. The Green Bay Packers big-play wide receiver channeled his inner Giannis Antetokounmpo and gave his own version of the Milwaukee Bucks star’s recent philosophical musings about not focusing on the past or future.
“Who cares about the past? It’s all about what’s next,” Valdes-Scantling said following the team’s fourth practice of camp. “I think that’s just something that losers do, is think about whatever you did in the past.”
Valdes-Scantling’s past is a fascinating combination of failure and success. He came out of training camp two years ago as the No. 2 receiver behind Davante Adams, having overtaken Geronimo Allison. But by season’s end, Valdes-Scantling had fallen out of the rotation and only played one snap in the Packers’ NFC Championship Game loss to the San Francisco 49ers.
A year later, Valdes-Scantling had put together his best NFL season, catching 33 passes for 690 yards and six touchdowns. His 33 receptions weren’t a career high (he had 38 as a rookie in 2018) but he led the NFL in yards per catch (20.9) and capped off the season with four catches for 115 yards (including a 50-yard touchdown pass) in the Packers’ NFC Championship Game loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Now, he’ll have to parlay that performance into a more consistent 2021, having dropped four passes and coughed up a costly fumble in the team’s Nov. 22 loss at Indianapolis. The Packers didn’t lose another game after that loss to the Colts until falling to the Buccaneers one victory shy of Super Bowl LV.
If he can find that consistency, it could mean a big payday in free agency, although Valdes-Scantling insisted he’s not thinking about that.
“It’s football, man. All that stuff is going to take care of itself,” he said. “I could care less about the stats and all the other stuff. It’ll take care of itself. I know what I can do. I know my value and I know what I provide to this team.
“It’s not like I’m going in there thinking, ‘Man, I’ve got to catch this many balls and have this many yards and get paid this amount of money.’ No number is going to make me feel more successful than any other number.”
Stepaniak retires
The Packers lost promising second-year offensive lineman Simon Stepaniak, one of the three offensive linemen they picked in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL draft, when Stepaniak decided Saturday to retire. The team placed him on the reserve/retired list and keeps his NFL rights should he have a change of heart.
Stepaniak sustained a torn ACL as a senior in 2019 leading up to Indiana’s appearance in the Gator Bowl and wasn’t able to work out in advance of the draft. The Packers still liked him enough to take him, though, and he spent most of the season on the reserve/non-football injury list before practicing for about a month late in the season. He was then placed on injured reserve.
Stepaniak had been working with the No. 2 offensive line before missing the Friday and Saturday practices for what the team termed “personal reasons.”
Meanwhile, seven other players did not take part in Saturday’s practice: Outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith (back); cornerback Kevin King (hamstring); defensive lineman Kingsley Keke (ankle); safety Will Redmond (foot); tight end Dominique Dafney (knee); running back Patrick Taylor (groin); and inside linebacker Isaiah McDuffie. Coach Matt LaFleur said last week none of the injuries is considered long-term.
