English regret? Matt LaFleur second-guesses Packers’ decision to skip post-London bye

GREEN BAY — The NFL gave the Green Bay Packers a choice: Take your bye in Week 6, immediately after your transatlantic trip to London, or save the bye week for later in the season.

The Packers chose to postpone it. On Friday, coach Matt LaFleur acknowledged they probably chose poorly.

Instead of having a chance to regroup and recuperate after their loss to the New York Giants at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, the Packers followed with four more losses.

And in the wake of yet another loss, Thursday night to the visiting Tennessee Titans, LaFleur was second-guessing his decision aloud.

“Hindsight’s 20/20, in terms of whether or not we should have taken (the bye) after the London trip,” LaFleur said during his usual day-after-the-game Q&A session with reporters following Thursday night’s 27-17 loss to the Titans — the Packers’ sixth loss in seven games. “Chose not to do it, and that’s kind of where we’re at right now.”

The Thursday night game does provide a mini-bye weekend for players and coaches, who have Saturday and Sunday off before returning to work Monday in advance of the team’s Nov. 27 game at Philadelphia.

But in a moment of candor, LaFleur clearly was viewing his decision to hold off on the bye — set for after the team’s Dec. 4 game at Chicago — as at least a factor in his team’s free-fall.

“Anytime things don't go to the level that you want 'em to, you’ve got to look at everything critically,” LaFleur said. “Absolutely I've wrestled with that. All you can do is move forward and learn from every experience, both good and bad.

“It's a tough lesson I would say considering where we're at, but it was the decision that we made — I made — at the time and what I thought was best for our team. And it's hard to say if that was the right decision.”

Thumbs … sideways?

LaFleur said Friday he thinks quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ injured right (throwing) thumb, which Rodgers hurt on an aborted Hail Mary play at the end of the loss to the Giants and has been an issue ever since, is healthy enough for him to keep playing him, even with his uneven performance against the Titans.

“I believe so. I know he’s battling through it,” LaFleur said. “He’s made some really great throws and then he’s missed some throws. I think that’s life of a quarterback in this league.”

Asked why he’d been so accurate in a 31-28 win over the Dallas Cowboys last Sunday and then missed so many critical throws against the Titans, Rodgers said he didn’t want to use the injury as an excuse but also said his grip on the ball wasn’t very good Thursday night.

“I’m not going to make excuses about my thumb. It’s been the same since New York,” said Rodgers, who finished the game 24 of 39 for 227 yards and two touchdowns (94.7 rating). “I felt like fundamentally I was in a good spot. I just didn’t have the same type of consistent grip and ball coming out the same way. I threw a lot of wobblers.”

Extra points

LaFleur did not sound hopeful about getting rookie wide receiver Romeo Doubs (high ankle sprain) back for the Eagles game. “I think he’s getting closer, but I think it’s a little premature to put that out there right now,” LaFleur said. … Asked why rookie wide receiver Samori Touré played only four of the Packers’ 61 offensive snaps while veteran Sammy Watkins played 22, LaFleur replied: “Every week we’ll have a plan. I think (Touré) is another guy that we’ve got to definitely rotate into the mix a little bit more.” … LaFleur said players and coaches are off Saturday and Sunday before returning to work Monday. “I think it’s important for them to kind of just get away, everybody take a deep breath,” LaFleur said. “We’ll reconvene on Monday, (and) we’ll have a nice couple days to get ahead for the next game.”