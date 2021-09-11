Energy? Sure, Joe Barry has plenty — but will the Packers’ defense be any good with him in charge?

Although the Packers moved on from Pettine, the position coaches all returned on defense.

Barry, meanwhile, came to the Packers having been an NFL defensive coordinator twice before, spending two years running the Detroit defense (2008, 2009) and two years running Washington’s (2015, 2016).

The Lions finished last in the 32-team NFL both of those seasons in both total defense and scoring defense, including the 2008 team going 0-16 under coach Rod Marinelli, Barry’s father-in-law. Washington’s defenses under Barry finished 28th in total defense each of those two years, with the 2015 defense ranking No. 17 in scoring defense and the 2016 unit ranking No. 19. But when LaFleur hired him, Barry said he was proud of the “scars” those experiences left because they made him a better coach than he was then.

Whether he is or not remains to be seen. But he certainly has better talent than he had on those defenses, and the defense he’s running has become a league-wide phenomenon thanks to the success Denver Broncos coach Vic Fangio and new Los Angeles Chargers coach Brandon Staley had as coordinators running the scheme.

Now it’s up to him to put those pieces together and take them to a level Pettine could not.