Energy-efficient home? After dud performances at empty Lambeau Field, Packers seek a boost

GREEN BAY — Aaron Rodgers has a few ideas.

As the Green Bay Packers enter the home stretch of the 2020 regular season, they do so with four of their final six games at home — starting with Sunday night’s prime-time NFC North matchup with the reeling Chicago Bears.

But given how lethargic Rodgers’ team has looked at home this season with no fans in the stands at Lambeau Field, the Packers’ home-field advantage has been negligible. At 7-3, the Packers are still very much in the hunt for the NFC’s No. 1 playoff seed, which comes with a first-round bye and home-field throughout the postseason — whether they can take advantage of it or not.

And earlier this week, team president/CEO Mark Murphy left open the possibility the stadium will host fans for the final two home games of the regular season — though the closest the Packers will come to having a “crowd” on Sunday night or on Dec. 6 against Philadelphia will be the 500 or so employees and their families who’ll be allowed into the stadium on an experimental basis. (The final two home games are Dec. 19 against Carolina and Dec. 27 against Tennessee.)

So Rodgers has been racking his brain for ideas on how to pump up the energy level inside the stadium while the stands are empty. And he thinks he knows just the man for the job.