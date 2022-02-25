End of the line? Brian Gutekunst acknowledges Za’Darius Smith’s future with Packers is ‘we’ll see’

GREEN BAY — For as optimistically as Brian Gutekunst spoke this week about the Green Bay Packers’ prospects of having four-time NFL MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers back in the fold for 2022 — and perhaps beyond — the general manager struck a decidedly less hopeful tone when talking about outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith.

A boffo unrestricted free agent signing who put together back-to-back Pro Bowl seasons in 2019 and 2020 and earned a second-team All-Pro selection in 2020, Smith is entering the final year of the four-year, $66 million contract he signed in March 2019 as part of Gutekunst free-agent spending spree that spring.

And with a salary-cap number of $28.1 million — only Rodgers’ current $46.6 number is higher on the roster — after having his deal restructured to create salary-cap space a year ago, moving on from Smith would be a logical step toward getting the team’s problematic cap situation under control this year.

Asked directly during a small Q&A session with the team’s beat reporters earlier this week if Smith will be part of the team in 2022, Gutekunst replied: “He could be. I think obviously we’re going to have to do something there (with his contract). That (cap) number is pretty high.

“It was disappointing we weren’t able to get him out there more this year with the injury, but obviously you guys know how impactful he is out there as a pass rusher. So, we’ll kind of see. Again, it’s one of those things, there’s going to be some tough choices to make as we move forward. That’s one we’re going to have to look at.”

If that sounded a bit ominous, it should.

In 2020, both Smith’s sack numbers (from 13.5 to 12.5) and quarterback pressures numbers (from an NFL-high 93 to 51, according to Pro Football Focus) dropped from 2019. Smith wound up playing just 37 total defensive snaps in 2021: 18 in the regular-season opener against the New Orleans Saints and 19 in the season-ending 13-10 NFC divisional playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Smith, who is set to turn 30 on Sept. 8, was a full participant in the team’s offseason program in order to collect his team-high $750,000 workout bonus, but he reported to camp with the back injury and started out on the non-football injury list as a result.

It also was a poorly-kept secret that Smith was unhappy with his contract situation after the team opted to restructure his deal rather than extending him. Smith’s deal was altered to convert base salary into signing bonus money, creating nearly $7.4 million in salary cap space but not adding any new money to the existing deal

Smith also was disgruntled over the way the converted signing-bonus money was initially set to be paid out to him, but Gutekunst and director of football operations Russ Ball acquiesced to him and moved a large portion of that guaranteed money into a payment in July, which the team thought would placate him.

“Yeah, we had to do some things early because he was a little frustrated as we were going through this,” Gutekunst acknowledged Wednesday. “And we did that.”

Smith reported to camp on time but was placed on the NFI list with the back injury that coach Matt LaFleur, at the time, indicated was not a long-term concern. Smith was activated and took part in his first — and, as it turned out, only — practice in camp on a limited basis on Aug. 16.

He took part again in the Wednesday and Thursday practices leading up to the Sept. 12 opener against New Orleans, then sat out the Friday practice and played sparingly against the Saints. A few days after that, he was placed on injured reserve and underwent some sort of procedure on his back.

Smith returned to Green Bay in late October and was around the team thereafter but it wasn’t until after the regular season ended that he was designated for return from IR.

The Packers weren’t sure what they’d get from Smith during the postseason. What they wound up getting was just 19 defensive snaps, and while Smith made a big play on the first one — whipping 49ers offensive lineman Laken Tomlinson for a 9-yard sack of quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo on San Francisco’s first third-down situation of the game — he also was partly to blame when the Packers failed on arguably the game’s most important defensive moment.

That moment came with 1 minute, 3 seconds left in the fourth quarter and the score tied at 10. Facing third-and-7 from the Green Bay 38-yard line, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan called a handoff to Deebo Samuel, who managed to gain 9 yards. Samuel eluded Smith and Jaire Alexander’s attempts at tackles shy of the first-down marker, broke a couple other tackles and got the first down. Three plays later, the 49ers kicked the game-winning field goal as time expired.

Perhaps foreshadowing that play, LaFleur had said during the playoff bye he was concerned about re-integrating injured players like Smith into the lineup.

“We’re just trying to get him to a position where we feel comfortable, where not only can he go out there and compete at a high level (but fill a role),” LaFleur said at the time. “He hasn’t been really in the system other than one game, so we’ve got to make sure he understands his job responsibility first and foremost. Because as we’ve seen so many times (on defense) throughout the course of the season, when we have all 11 guys on the same page doing their responsibility and owning their roles, I think our defense can be pretty good. And if you have some undisciplined play, then you get beat.”

The Packers began restructuring the contracts of key players they want to keep earlier this week, altering those of defensive tackle Kenny Clark and running back Aaron Jones to chip away at their cap-space deficit. More restructures are surely on the horizon.

The problem with Smith’s situation is there’s little they can do beyond signing him to a lucrative extension that pushes cap charges into the future. It seems unlikely they’d do such a deal now — especially in the wake of how the 2021 season played out.

“I've always been in a pretty good place with ‘Z,’” Gutekunst said. “He had the injury, which was really frustrating for him. A back injury for a player like him (is difficult).

“We thought as we went through camp and we were getting close and we played in the first game, we thought we were beyond it. And then it kind of acted up again on him and he ended up having to go get some things taken care of and it lasted longer than we wanted it to.”

The Packers do have 2019 first-round draft pick Rashan Gary, who had a breakthrough season in 2021, at one outside linebacker spot. Veteran Preston Smith is in the final year of his four-year, $52 million deal he signed in 2019, having earned back via sack-related incentives $1.25 million of the $4 million pay cut he took last offseason.

For the season, Gary and Preston Smith combined for 18.5 sacks (Gary 9.5, Preston nine) and 143 total pressures (Gary 81, Preston 62). Gary’s 81 pressures were second-most in the NFL among edge rushers, according to Pro Football Focus, behind only Maxx Crosby (100) of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Preston Smith is scheduled to make $8.35 million in base salary and count $19.7 million against the cap in 2022, though the Packers could create cap space by converting the base salary to bonus money and adding voidable years to his existing contract. Or, if both sides are interested, they could sign him to an extension, which would come with new money but also create cap space.

In the meantime, Za’Darius Smith’s future in Green Bay is murky at best.

“Like I said, I think we're in a good place,” Gutekunst reiterated regarding his relationship with Za’Darius Smith. “But not having him out on the field this year (was difficult.) I give a lot of credit to those guys, to Preston and Rashan coming into his own and picking up the slack. But obviously (Za’Darius) is a pretty good player that affects the passer, and there's not many of those guys.

“So, we'll see. We'll see where that goes. But like I said, there's a lot of pieces that kind of have to fit to make that work.”