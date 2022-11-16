Encore, encore? Packers’ Christian Watson aims to build on head-over-heels performance from Sunday

GREEN BAY — Tyler Roehl wasn’t surprised by anything Christian Watson did on Sunday. Not by any of it.

Not by the breakout performance in a make-or-break game. Not by the four receptions for 107 receiving yards, for his first 100-yard receiving game in the NFL. Not by the three touchdowns — not the 58-yarder that finally got the deep-ball game going, not by the fourth-and-7 ultra-clutch 39-yarder to start the fourth-quarter comeback, not by the 7-yarder that tied the game and forced overtime. Not by the back flip celebration after the first TD.

OK, maybe he was a little surprised by the back flip. Not because he’d never seen it before from Watson, but because he figured the Green Bay Packers rookie wide receiver had left his head-over-heels routine from his college days behind him.

“I just always thought he was going to do a Lambeau Leap,” Roehl, the North Dakota State offensive coordinator, said earlier this week. Roehl had seen Watson’s first NFL TD — on a 15-yard end-around against New England on Oct. 2 — and watched his former pupil do the traditional Packers jump-in-the-stands celebration afterward.

“Our guys all still do it. It’s just become the norm to me. I don’t know when they started it. It might’ve been 2019. They just started doing these back flips, and I’m like, ‘Holy smokes.’ So it really didn’t surprise me. Pretty cool, though.”

Although Watson wouldn’t say if his upside-down celebration will continue on future TDs — “I guess we’ll find out,” he said with a smile this week, before adding, “It’s definitely something that I enjoy putting on display” — he’s already gotten the go-ahead from the Packers coaches, who were in shock when Watson first flipped during a practice a couple of weeks ago.

“Everyone was pretty freaked out. A lot of double takes, like, ‘What just happened?’” Packers offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich recalled. “That’s one of the more impressive things I’ve ever seen live right there. Obviously, I have trouble with my vertical these days, but watching that, that’s crazy how someone can do that.”

Asked if Watson has been told to go with more traditional celebrations moving forward, Stenavich replied, “Absolutely not. If he’s scoring touchdowns, I don’t care what he’s doing afterwards.”

During the Packers-Cowboys game, Roehl and the rest of the NDSU coaches were game-planning for Saturday’s Harvest Bowl matchup between the fourth-ranked Bison and 16th-ranked North Dakota at the Fargodome. But they looked up from their playbooks from time to time to catch parts of the FOX Sports broadcast and were inundated with Watson’s highlights via text messages and social media.

Roehl had been keeping tabs on Watson all season long, of course, but there had been little to celebrate before Sunday. From a post-offseason program knee surgery that cost Watson much of training camp, to a hamstring injury that sidelined him for three games in a five-week stretch, to two stints in the concussion protocol (although only once for an actual concussion), Watson had entered Sunday’s game with just 10 catches for 88 yards and had played only 121 of the Packers’ 594 snaps (20.4%) on the season.

His most memorable play hadn’t been his touchdown run against the Patriots, but the would-be 75-yard touchdown bomb he dropped on the first play of the season (and his first play as an NFL player) in the Sept. 11 opener at Minnesota.

But then came Sunday, when he was on the field for 54 of the Packers’ 64 offensive snaps and overcame some difficult moments (two drops on the opening drive; losing sight of a potential 42-yard touchdown on another downfield route) before tilting the Lambeau Field turf in the Packers’ favor.

“You knew at some point this was going to happen, just because of how talented, how driven, how dedicated he is,” said Roehl, who played for the Bison, has been on the coaching staff since 2014 and is in his fourth season as offensive coordinator. “I truly feel like he’s a mentally strong kid. Obviously, the injuries derailed him a little bit, but with how mature he’s become over the course of the last three to four years, it really didn’t surprise anybody up here in Fargo, North Dakota.”

Perhaps not, but Watson admitted experiencing setback after setback as the offense struggled was frustrating to him, and while he never lost confidence in himself, the validation Sunday’s performance provided was needed.

“Just be able to go out there and have that little splash and be able to show everybody what I’m truly capable of — obviously, you see it in practice, but practice doesn’t mean anything if you don’t carry it over to the game — to be able to have that boost my own confidence was definitely big,” Watson said. “Obviously, I’ve got to stay on that incline, stay on that rise, just keep on building week to week.”

During the season’s first nine games, with Watson’s limited role and the rest of the wide receivers dealing with their own injury issues or inconsistencies, quarterback Aaron Rodgers frequently spoke of the offense’s desperate need for a downfield threat. All too often this season, opposing defenses had done what had been unthinkable during Rodgers’ back-to-back NFL MVP seasons the past two years: They’d dared the Packers to throw the ball with one-high safety looks geared to stop running backs Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon, believing — and rightfully so in most cases — that Rodgers didn’t have the pass-catching firepower to make the passing game go.

“If he keeps stringing this together, defenses will have to respect his speed and his downfield threat,” Stenavich said. “You can see what we’ve been seeing for a while now in practice, his talent. So it’s nice to see all that come together. Obviously three touchdowns is a pretty great performance right there. But I just want to see consistency out of him. I want to see him on the field on a weekly basis. It’s kind of been an up-and-down ride this year. If we can just keep him on the field, hopefully some more great performances happen.”

Asked if he’d seen anything from Watson that portended Sunday’s performance, Rodgers replied, “Nothing specific where I said, ‘Oh, here we go.’ (But) there was, I think, an optimism around this being a possibility. Now, he hasn’t been healthy for a while. I’ve mentioned that we had a lot of things in previous plans for him, in Buffalo and last week (at Detroit). We need him to stay healthy because when he is, he’s a different type of guy.

“He has a good skill set. Obviously, he’s really, really fast. He’s got to catch the ball a little more consistently, but there’s not much negative you can say after his performance (against the Cowboys).”

Added head coach and offensive play-caller Matt LaFleur: “You could feel the speed out there. Anytime that you have that element, it does change how maybe you’re viewed or how teams will play you. To get those big, explosive plays was absolutely critical for us. We talk about it every week. You want to score points? Get explosive plays. He provided a huge spark for us.”

From Roehl’s perspective, the most important byproduct of Watson’s breakout game — beyond altering the way opponents defend the Packers offense — is what he hopes will be an increased faith Rodgers and the Packers coaching staff will have in Watson. He saw it firsthand during Watson’s final season in Fargo, when Watson’s week-to-week production game-changer last year.

“He’s going to continue to work as hard as he’s been working. But this will give him even more confidence. Maybe not even him, but everyone else around him,” Roehl said. “He’s always been a pretty low-ego kid, but the confidence that he’ll have, and everyone else — the players, the coaching staff, what have you — will have in him ... They just needed to see it in game play.

“I think this is just the tip of iceberg. With this positive momentum that he’s built for himself, they’ll continue to get in rhythm and find ways for not only him to be successful but to design things to potentially open things up for other people. Because now, you really have to identify where No. 9 is.”