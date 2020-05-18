Empty stadiums? Canceled games? For now, Aaron Rodgers hopes for sports’ return while contemplating societal concerns

“I think the important thing to think about, though — which is more important than that — is the state of the country and the fact we have 36-plus million people on unemployment right now. We have rising poverty levels to go along with the unemployment. You have the (calls to the) suicide hotline up 8,000 percent. There are a lot of problems going on in the country right now associated with the fear around this pandemic.

“I hope that we can use some common sense moving forward and make decisions that are in the best interest of all people moving forward, and I hope that sports is a part of that at some point.”

Rodgers and his teammates, despite being scattered across the country, are continuing their virtual offseason program this week, even as the NFL has begun the process of gradually opening team facilities, which have been closed since mid-March and forced teams to conduct their drafts virtually from general managers’ and personnel staffers’ homes instead of in their traditional draft rooms at team headquarters.