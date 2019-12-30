Emotional day for Lions following death of Marvin Jones' son

"It's a wonderful family," coach Matt Patricia said. "My heart is just so saddened for them. ... I was very happy to see him today."

The Lions lost both games to Green Bay this season on field goals with no time remaining. They never trailed at any other point in those two games.

Detroit made it clear this game would not be easy for the Packers, jumping out to a 17-3 halftime lead. The Lions scored their first touchdown on a trick play. Blough gave the ball to Danny Amendola on what looked like an end-around. Then Amendola threw back to Blough, who had slipped into the secondary for a 19-yard touchdown catch.

"We've got some alerts on it, see if it's man or zone. Nobody's got the quarterback in man coverage," Blough said. "Awesome timing for the call, and Danny sold it great. That's how you hope it comes out."

Detroit also scored a touchdown on a trick play in its finale last season against the Packers, when kicker Matt Prater threw a TD pass.