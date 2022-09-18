Elgton Jenkins returns to Packers’ David Bakhtiari-less offensive line

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers had 80% of their preferred offensive line on the field Sunday night against the Chicago Bears.

When they’ll get to 100% now depends on when left tackle David Bakhtiari’s surgically-repaired left knee is deemed 100%.

The good news for the Packers was that Elgton Jenkins, 301 days removed from tearing the ACL in his left knee during a Nov. 21, 2021 game at Minnesota, started at right tackle, and Jon Runyan, who left last week’s loss to the Vikings with a concussion, was back in the lineup at left guard.

Jenkins’ return allowed the Packers to start Yosh Nijman at Bakhtiari’s left tackle spot, Runyan at left guard, Josh Myers at center, Royce Newman at right guard and Jenkins at right tackle. Newman started last week’s opener against the Vikings at right tackle with Jenkins still out.

Jenkins getting the green light also allowed offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich’s promise that the lineup would be “a fun surprise” to ring true.

“It'll be interesting to see who lines up as our starting O-line. You'll find out Sunday. It'll be a fun surprise for everyone,” Stenavich had said on Thursday. “I like these guys. They'll fight. They're tough. They got a great future ahead of 'em, so it's the guys we got and we're going to go play hard and play physical.”

It’s unclear whether the Packers held Jenkins out an extra week to keep him off the unforgiving U.S. Bank Stadium artificial turf — or to avoid him returning to action at the same stadium where he suffered the injury — but Jenkins did practice in full on Friday, setting the stage for Sunday night’s return.

Bakhtiari, meanwhile, was inactive and walked out onto the field with team physician Dr. Pat McKenzie shortly before the national anthem. The Packers put Bakhtiari on a one-day-on, one-day-off practice schedule this week, as he practiced on a limited basis in pads on Wednesday and in shorts and helmets on Friday but sat out Thursday’s practice.

Bakhtiari still has seen action in just one game — 27 snaps in the Jan. 9 regular-season finale at Detroit — since tearing the ACL in his left knee during a Dec. 31, 2020 practice. After playing in that meaningless game against the Lions, Bakhtiari wasn’t able to go in the team’s NFC divisional playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers 13 days later.

Lazard returns

Jenkins wasn’t the only one back in the lineup, as No. 1 wide receiver Allen Lazard returned to action after missing the opener with an ankle injury.

Lazard caught two passes for 13 yards during the first half, including an 8-yard touchdown with 32 seconds left on the clock to give the Packers a 24-7 halftime lead.

Lazard, who became the Packers’ top receiver in the aftermath of Davante Adams’ trade to the Las Vegas Raiders on March 17, had 40 receptions for 513 yards and eight touchdowns last season.

Jones gets going

After the Packers’ 23-7 loss to the Vikings last week, head coach Matt LaFleur lamented his failure to get running backs Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon enough touches. He made sure he took care of that immediately on Sunday night.

Jones had more touches before halftime (10) than he had all of last week (eight), and in his first eight touches, Jones had accumulated 63 yards and a pair of touchdowns — a 15-yard run and an 8-yard catch on a jet sweep motion.

Dillon, meanwhile, carried 10 times for 31 yards in the first half after carrying 10 times for 45 yards and the Packers’ only touchdown last week.