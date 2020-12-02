Eagles' troubles start at the top with personnel decisions

Philadelphia then took quarterback Jalen Hurts in the second round, even though Wentz’s $128 million, four-year contract extension kicks in next year. Running backs J.K. Dobbins and Antonio Gibson were on the board and could’ve contributed immediately to a stale offense.

The draft failures go back further.

Wentz is the only player selected by Philadelphia since 2014 to make a Pro Bowl. No one has been an All-Pro.

The organization’s success rate on top picks has been abysmal since right tackle Lane Johnson and tight end Zach Ertz were the first two selections in 2013.

Pederson has accepted blame for the offense’s dismal performance. Wentz and other players have done the same.

Has the front office communicated to the coach its role in the team’s struggles?

“Those conversations are private,” Pederson said Monday. “I'm not going to get into that. This is not the time or the place to really get into those types of conversations.”

WHAT’S WORKING