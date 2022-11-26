Eagles remind Packers it's better having a legit No. 1 wide receiver than not having one at all

GREEN BAY — For all the attention that Aaron Rodgers' broken right thumb got all week — and it got a lot, especially considering it’d been six weeks since the Green Bay Packers quarterback injured it — there is a much more blatant explanation for the four-time NFL MVP’s statistical downturn than his fractured digit.

He no longer as Davante Adams to throw the football to.

Yes, that statement is as obvious as obvious gets.

But Adams’ absence is brought into particularly sharp relief this week when juxtaposed against what the Philadelphia Eagles, the Packers’ opponent on “Sunday Night Football” from Lincoln Financial Field, did this season: They went out and got themselves a legitimate No. 1 wideout — literally the opposite of what the Packers did with arguably the best receiver in football.

“When you’re playing with a Davante Adams, you leave a lot of room for instincts because he’s able to do a lot of things that other guys just can’t do,” Rodgers said a few weeks ago during a conversation about his ups-and-downs with his new receiving corps. “When you don’t have that, you obviously lean on the scheme, but you still have to understand the details, so we’re not just out there going through the motions. We still have to leave room for the instinctual part of the game to kick in for some of our guys.”

While the Eagles’ draft-day acquisition of A.J. Brown from the Tennessee Titans isn’t the sole reason they’re sporting the NFL’s best record at 9-1, just as Adams’ absence isn’t the only explanation for why the Packers are 4-7 and teetering on the brink of a lost season for their soon-to-be 39-year-old quarterback, it’s impossible to ignore the difference in the two teams’ approaches.

The Packers won 13 games each of the past three seasons, and now, even if they run the table in the final six games, the best record they can achieve is 10-7 — and it’s hard to imagine such a flawed outfit winning six in a row.

The Eagles, meanwhile, went 4-11-1 in 2020 and 9-8 last year. At 9-1, they’ve already more than doubled their win total from two years ago and matched last year’s with seven games left to play.

Again, neither the Packers’ struggles nor the Eagles’ ascension can be attributed solely to their wide receiver situations. But there’s no question Adams’ departure and Brown’s arrival have been factors in each.

Brown enters Sunday night’s game with 49 catches for 785 yards (16.0 average) and six touchdowns. While 2021 first-round pick Devonta Smith has more catches (52), it’s Brown who has tilted the field in the Eagles’ favor after they sent first- and fourth-round picks to the Titans.

"You never know when you come to a new place, a new team, how it's going to work out, but we definitely started dreaming," Brown said earlier this month of a conversation he and Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts had immediately after the trade. "And to tell you the truth, everything we talked about has come true. It's been amazing. We're playing good football. We're winning games. I love the locker room. I love the organization. The fans, man, they've been giving me love since Day 1.

"I would say, yeah, it's been as great as I could ever imagine."

Things have not worked out nearly as well for Adams with the Las Vegas Raiders. Although he’s tied for ninth in the NFL in receptions (64), fourth in receiving yards (925) and second in touchdown receptions (10), the Raiders are 3-7 and his re-pairing with his college quarterback, Derek Carr, hasn’t led to team success.

But the Packers are even worse off without Adams after sending him to the Raiders on March 17 for first- and second-round picks. They used the first-rounder on inside linebacker Quay Walker, and they packaged the second-rounder in a trade to move up to the second pick of the second round to take wide receiver Christian Watson.

At receiver, nominal No. 1 wideout Allen Lazard has 38 receptions for 529 yards and five touchdowns; rookie Romeo Doubs has 31 receptions for 314 yards and three TDs; veteran slot receiver Randall Cobb has 24 catches for 330 yards without a TD; Watson has 18 receptions for 243 yards and five TDs — with eight catches, 155 yards and all five TDs coming in the past two games; veteran free-agent pickup Sammy Watkins has 13 catches for 206 yards; and rookie Samori Touré has four catches for 75 yards and one TD.

“(Adams) was in the position to be the ‘1’ most of the time, so now that obviously gets switched around,” Rodgers said. “I’ve said it many times, Davante was usually open. So when you have a usually open guy in the No. 1 spot on many of the reads, he’s going to get a lion’s share of the targets.”

Take Cobb and Lazard out of the equation since they were on the roster last year with Adams, and the four new players acquired in the wake of the Adams trade — draft picks Watson, Doubs and Touré and free-agent Watkins — have a combined 66 receptions for 862 yards and nine TDs, meaning they have fewer yards and touchdowns than Adams has put up by himself while playing with a quarterback who is not the two-time reigning NFL MVP.

Speaking of which, over his last two years with Adams, Rodgers not only won back-to-back MVPs, he completed 69.8% of his passes and averaged 4,207 yards, 42.5 touchdowns and 4.5 interceptions (116.7 rating). Meanwhile, Adams averaged 119 catches for 1,463.5 yards and 14.5 touchdowns.

This season, Rodgers has completed 64.6% of his passes for 2,542 yards with 19 touchdowns and seven INTs for a 93.2 passer rating. If that rating doesn’t improve over the final six games, it’ll be the second-lowest Rodgers has recorded in 15 years as the starter.

His career low rating of 92.7 came in 2015, after he lost No. 1 wide receiver Jordy Nelson to a season-ending knee injury in preseason; even in his first year as a starter in 2008, Rodgers had a higher rating (93.8) despite a career-high 13 interceptions that season.

The Packers offense as a whole, meanwhile, has gone from No. 1 in scoring (31.8 points per game) and No. 5 in total offense (389.0 yards per game in 2020 and ninth in scoring (26.5 points per game) and 10th in total offense (365.6 yards per game) last season to No. 26 in scoring (18.4 points per game) and No. 15 in total offense (344.9 yards per game) this year.

“When you’ve got a stud No. 1 wideout, you can rely on him. If (defenses) go one-on-one on him, he’s going to make a lot of plays,” Packers offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich said. “It allows for you to plan (that) defenses are going to put two guys over there (on him) and now it should give you an advantage the other way.

“When we had Tae, you didn’t always know what their plan was going to be to stop him. (But without him), it’s harder to plan because you don’t have the guy that’s just going to go make the unbelievable plays, the splash plays that you’re like, ‘Whoa, OK.’ (The guy) that gets you out of a crazy third down in the gold zone, makes a crazy catch, just stuff like that.

“You’ve just got to earn it more, you really do. That’s one thing we’re working through.”