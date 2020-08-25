During Jordan Love’s up-and-down camp, Matt LaFleur challenges the rookie — and Aaron Rodgers can relate

“All we did was watch tape. I think Getsy found some old clips of a certain play and implemented those into the cutups that we were showing the guys,” LaFleur said. “I’m not exactly sure what (Rodgers) saw, but I like how he’s playing right now. He is very decisive, and he is letting it rip and he’s throwing extremely accurate. He’s playing with a lot of confidence.”

Extra points

Cornerback Jaire Alexander and outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith were back in pads for practice but right tackle Rick Wagner remained sidelined for the fourth straight practice. … Safety Raven Greene remained sidelined for the second straight day after dropping out of Sunday’s practice with an undisclosed injury. … The players have Wednesday off before starting another four-day practice gauntlet on Thursday that will run through Sunday. … Tuesday’s practice was the longest (2 hours, 3 minutes) and most intense in-pads session of camp so far, including a nearly 40-play uninterrupted 11-on-11 move-the-ball session. “It felt like the flow was pretty good,” LaFleur said. “I definitely have to get used to or get back in the flow of calling plays, both myself and (defensive coordinator Mike) Pettine, just to make sure our tempo is on point and the guys are getting the calls in and are able to communicate at the best of their ability so we can have success. But overall, I thought the competition was great.”