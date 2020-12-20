'Dramatic shift': Mistakes around goal line costly to Panthers in loss to Packers

"You talk about a dramatic shift," Panthers coach Matt Rhule said. "Had he done that on fourth down, I could live with it, right? But just not on first down, especially when I thought we ran the ball well when we did run it tonight. That's a principle of our team — we don't reach the ball across the goal line until fourth down."

Carolina crept back into the game and trailed 21-10 in the fourth quarter when Bridgewater once again fumbled inside the 5-yard line. This time, tight end Ian Thomas pounced on the ball in the end zone for an apparent touchdown.

But the touchdown was nullified by a holding penalty on John Miller. The Panthers had to settle for a Joey Slye 22-yard field goal that made it 21-13 with 8:39 left. They never could cut the margin below eight points.

This is the second straight year Carolina has struggled around the end zone at Green Bay (11-3).

Carolina also fell 24-16 at Lambeau Field last season. The Panthers owned a 5-3 record last year before losing to the Packers when McCaffrey got stopped short of the goal line as time expired. That defeat started an eight-game losing streak that ended Carolina's 2019 season.