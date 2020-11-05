Down two running backs because of COVID-19, Packers happily welcome Aaron Jones back

If Matt LaFleur was thinking about easing Aaron Jones back into the Green Bay Packers offense on Thursday night, the Packers head coach and offensive play-caller clearly changed his mind once his No. 1 running back was back on the field.

After playing two games without Jones because of a calf injury, the Packers wasted no time getting Jones back in the swing of things, going to him on six of their first eight offensive plays during their 34-17 victory over the San Francisco 49ers Thursday night at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.

Jones caught two passes for 20 yards and ran twice for 17 yards on the Packers' opening possession, which ended in quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ 36-yard touchdown to Davante Adams.

On the ensuing drive, Jones carried on the first two offensive snaps and gained 11 yards. Rodgers took to the air on the next four plays and the drive ended in a JK Scott punt.

Jones then had four carries for 22 yards and a reception that lost 4 yards on the Packers’ next scoring drive, which culminated in a 1-yard Marcedes Lewis touchdown catch that made it 14-3.

Jones finished the night with 79 total yards from scrimmage, carrying 15 times for 58 yards and catching 5 passes for 21 yards.