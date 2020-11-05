Down two running backs because of COVID-19, Packers happily welcome Aaron Jones back

If Matt LaFleur was thinking about easing Aaron Jones back into the Green Bay Packers offense on Thursday night, the Packers head coach and offensive play-caller clearly changed his mind once his No. 1 running back was back on the field.
After playing two games without Jones because of a calf injury, the Packers wasted no time getting Jones back in the swing of things, going to him on six of their first eight offensive plays during their 34-17 victory over the San Francisco 49ers Thursday night at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.
Jones caught two passes for 20 yards and ran twice for 17 yards on the Packers' opening possession, which ended in quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ 36-yard touchdown to Davante Adams.
On the ensuing drive, Jones carried on the first two offensive snaps and gained 11 yards. Rodgers took to the air on the next four plays and the drive ended in a JK Scott punt.
Jones then had four carries for 22 yards and a reception that lost 4 yards on the Packers’ next scoring drive, which culminated in a 1-yard Marcedes Lewis touchdown catch that made it 14-3.
Jones finished the night with 79 total yards from scrimmage, carrying 15 times for 58 yards and catching 5 passes for 21 yards.
Jones, who had racked up 389 rushing yards, 161 receiving yards and seven total touchdowns in the Packers’ first five games, didn’t play in the Packers’ Oct. 25 win at Houston after feeling discomfort in his calf at practice a few days earlier.
He also didn’t play in last Sunday’s loss to the Minnesota Vikings, and with the short week, it seemed as if the odds were against Jones’ return. Instead, LaFleur gave him until 90 minutes before kickoff to prove he was good to go, and the Packers’ medical staff gave him the green light.
The Packers needed Jones because No. 2 running back Jamaal Williams was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list after he was determined to be a high-risk close contact of No. 3 running back AJ Dillon, whose positive test for COVID-19 on Monday put the Packers into the NFL’s intensive protocols.
Even so, Jones seemed likely to be given a less-than-full workload, with returner/running back Tyler Ervin and practice-squad call-up Dexter Williams set to handle many of the carries.
The Packers lost Dexter Williams to a knee injury late in the first half, leaving them with only Ervin and Jones at running back. Having built a 28-point third-quarter lead, Jones scarcely played during the second half.
Ervin finished the night having carried 8 times for 24 yards and caught 4 passes for 48 yards.
Health watch
Not only did the Packers lose Dexter Williams, but they also lost two starters on defense — No. 1 cornerback Jaire Alexander and starting inside linebacker Krys Barnes — and had to reshuffle their offensive line yet again when right tackle Rick Wagner sustained a first-half knee injury and missed the second half.
Alexander suffered a concussion while tackling 49ers running back Jerick McKinnon on a running play near the sideline, where Alexander and McKinnon collided helmet-to-helmet.
With cornerback Kevin King missing his fourth straight game with a quadriceps injury, the Packers started Josh Jackson in King’s spot. When Alexander departed, slot cornerback Chandon Sullivan moved outside to replace him, while Ka’dar Hollman came in as the third cornerback in the nickel because safeties Will Redmond and Vernon Scott were both inactive because of shoulder injuries sustained on Sunday against the Vikings.
Barnes, who was already playing with shoulder and biceps injuries, suffered a calf injury during the first half and was replaced by backup Ty Summers.
The Packers were already without Christian Kirksey, their veteran starter at inside linebacker who suffered a pectoral muscle injury in the team’s Sept. 27 game at New Orleans, and rookie Kamal Martin, who missed the game because he was determined to be a high-risk close contact of Dillon’s and was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Without Kirksey, Martin and Barnes, the Packers were down to Summers and Oren Burks at inside linebacker during the second half.
With franchise left tackle David Bakhtiari missing his third straight game with a chest injury, the Packers started Billy Turner at left tackle once again and started Wagner in Turner’s usual right tackle spot.
When Wagner went down, the Packers moved left guard Elgton Jenkins to left tackle, moved Turner back to his usual right tackle spot and brought rookie Jon Runyan off the bench to play left guard.
MVS bounces back
Rodgers has long said that wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling’s biggest issue was his lack of self-confidence. Perhaps what happened Thursday night will finally alter that.
After dropping an easy pass on a crossing pattern on third down that forced the Packers to punt early in the second quarter, Valdes-Scantling responded with a pair of touchdown catches — a 52-yarder that gave the Packers a 21-3 lead with less than 2 minutes to go until halftime, and a 1-yarder midway through the third quarter to push the lead to 28-3.
Extra points
The Packers elevated safety Henry Black and cornerback Stanford Samuels along with Dexter Williams from the practice squad before the game as COVID-19 replacements. The team also elevated guard Ben Braden from the practice squad to the active roster for gameday. … Inactive for the Packers were King, Redmond, Scott, Bakhtiari, defensive lineman Billy Winn and rookie quarterback Jordan Love.
