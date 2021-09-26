Down to third option at left tackle, Packers opt for unproven Yosh Nijman against 49ers

Playing nearly every one of the Green Bay Packers’ offensive snaps during the preseason, Yosh Nijman apparently did more than just earn a roster spot.

He also earned the coaches’ trust — to the point that coach Matt LaFleur and his staff were willing to start Nijman against the San Francisco 49ers and edge rusher Nick Bosa on Sunday night.

Playing without five-time All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari (on the physically unable to perform list while coming back from last year’s season-ending knee injury) and Pro Bowl left guard-turned-left tackle Elgton Jenkins (inactive with an ankle injury suffered during last week’s victory over the Detroit Lions), the Packers could have gone with experience and shifted veteran right tackle Billy Turner to the left side and started veteran Dennis Kelly at right tackle.

Instead, the Packers went with Nijman in their 30-28 victory over the 49ers at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Nijman played nearly every offensive snap the Packers had in preseason at left tackle — 157 of 176 snaps (89.2%) against the Houston Texans, New York Jets and Buffalo Bills — after offensive line coach Adam Stenavich told him he needed to be more than just a developmental prospect and instead evolve into a reliable backup.