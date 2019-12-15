Down to the wire: Green Bay Packers defense holds off Chicago Bears' comeback attempt

GREEN BAY — Aaron Jones ran for two scores, Davante Adams caught another and the Green Bay Packers defeated the Chicago Bears 21-13 on Sunday in the 200th edition of he NFL's oldest rivalry.

With the win, the Packers (11-3) swept the regular-season series between the teams for the 15th time in the last 26 seasons and the seventh time in the last 11 seasons. Green Bay defeated Chicago 10-3 in the season opener.

Green Bay now leads the all-time series 99-95-6. The Bears saw their three-game win streak end.

The Packers improved to 19-5 against their NFC North rival with Rodgers as the starting quarterback. Rodgers completed just 16 of 33 passes for a pedestrian 203 yards but did enough to secure the victory. The two-time MVP entered the day with a 103.2 career passer rating against the Bears, the highest in league history of quarterbacks with at least 250 passes against Chicago. He had a 78.2 rating on Sunday.

Mitchell Trubisky completed his first five pass attempts for the Bears (7-7) but for only 18 yards. Chicago's offense opened the game with three straight punts and a turnover on downs. Trubisky finished 28 of 53 for 321 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions.