Down on the corner, Packers hope Bears’ limited passing game remains unproductive

The good news for the Packers? The Bears are last in the NFL in passing, having managed a measly 566 passing yards through five games (113.2 yards per game), and rookie quarterback Justin Fields hasn’t completed more than 12 passes in a game. But Bears offensive coordinator Bill Lazor knows his offense needs to be more balanced and Fields needs more throwing opportunities.

“What you don’t want is a cautious quarterback. You want a guy who’s aggressive, but who’s smart,” Lazor said. “The balance of that is the key to growth. And I think (Fields) has done a good job with that. He’s taking some throws down the field. We didn’t get nearly as many this last game, but he’s taken some.

“I think he’s right on track. You have to take some shots to get some big plays. We came out of the game with the win, we’re all happy. At the same time, a lot of us, myself included, look back and say, ‘OK, what could I have done to get a little more explosion out of the game?’ That’s the balance.”

Yiadom, who entered the league with the Denver Broncos as a third-round pick out of Boston College in the 2018 NFL draft, started 10 games for the Giants last season, had 46 tackles, five pass break-ups, a half-sack and one forced fumble.