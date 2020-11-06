Down 2 running backs because of COVID-19, Packers welcome Aaron Jones back with a bang

“I think that’s a big-time credit to that whole room but to (offensive line coach) Adam Stenavich and (assistant line coach) Luke Butkus, for their ability to prepare those guys. They don’t blink.”

MVS bounces back

Rodgers has long said that wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling’s biggest issue was his lack of self-confidence. Perhaps what happened Thursday night will finally alter that.

After dropping an easy pass on a crossing pattern on third down that forced the Packers to punt early in the second quarter — his fifth drop of the season — Valdes-Scantling responded with a pair of touchdown catches — a 52-yarder that gave the Packers a 21-3 lead with less than 2 minutes to go until halftime, and a 1-yarder midway through the third quarter to push the lead to 28-3. Those two TDs were Valdes-Scantling’s only catches of the night.

“I do have a lot of faith and trust in him. I’ve seen him grow as a player,” Rodgers said. “I’m sure it’s tough to not get the kind of numbers and targets that you want from week to week, but it’s happened to guys over the years that kind of have some ups and downs as far as targets. The guys that stick around are the guys that can stay focused and push through the adversity and any frustration that might come up.