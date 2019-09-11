NEW YORK — That was quite the opener for the New England Patriots.
The defending champs dominated the Pittsburgh Steelers 33-3 on Sunday night.
Now Tom Brady and company welcome wide receiver Antonio Brown to the lineup.
The Patriots not only remained on top of the latest AP Pro32 poll, but it was nearly unanimous.
New England received 11 of the 12 first-place votes for 383 points in balloting Tuesday by media members who regularly cover the NFL.
"The Patriots typically build momentum as the season goes on, but this year's team picked up right where it left off, with a strong defense and an offense that doesn't even look like it needs Antonio Brown," said Jenny Vrentas of The Monday Morning Quarterback.
Next up for the Patriots: the rebuilding Miami Dolphins, who lost their opener by 49 points.
The Green Bay Packers jumped from 16th to 11th after a 10-3 win over the Chicago Bears.
The top five in the poll remained unchanged, with the Kansas City Chiefs, New Orleans Saints, L.A. Rams and Philadelphia Eagles following the Patriots after wins in Week 1.
The Chiefs earned the other first-place vote and had 365 points.
"Reigning MVP Patrick Mahomes picks up where he left off last season with a monster game against the Jaguars. He might be the most enjoyable player to watch in the entire league," Newsday's Bob Glauber said.
The Saints used Wil Lutz's 58-yard field goal as time expired to fend off the Houston Texans.
"The Texans just learned what the rest of the NFL has known for years — never leave Drew Brees enough time to beat you," said Ira Kaufman of Fox 13 in Tampa, Florida.
The Dallas Cowboys climbed three spots to No. 6 after pounding the New York Giants 35-10. They'll face another NFC East foe on Sunday when they head to Washington.
"Look like NFC East favorites," said Fox Sports' John Czarnecki of Dak Prescott and the Cowboys.
The Minnesota Vikings climbed four spots to No. 7 after topping the Atlanta Falcons. They will try to move to 2-0 when they head to Lambeau Field to face the Packers.
The Baltimore Ravens also jumped four places to No. 8 after crushing the Dolphins 59-10 and will welcome back Terrell Suggs when they host Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals.
The Los Angeles Chargers remained at No. 9 after needing overtime to get past the Indianapolis Colts 30-24.
Despite winning their opener, the Seattle Seahawks dropped three places to round out the top 10.
The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, total points based on 32 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 32nd-place vote, and previous ranking:
W
L
T
Pts
Prv
1. New England Patriots (11)
1
0
0
383
1
2. Kansas City Chiefs (1)
1
0
0
365
2
3. New Orleans Saints
1
0
0
349
3
4. Los Angeles Rams
1
0
0
344
4
5. Philadelphia Eagles
1
0
0
338
5
6. Dallas Cowboys
1
0
0
330
9
7. Minnesota Vikings
1
0
0
308
11
8. Baltimore Ravens
1
0
0
296
12
9. Los Angeles Chargers
1
0
0
280
9
10. Seattle Seahawks
1
0
0
274
7
11. Green Bay Packers
1
0
0
260
16
12. Tennessee Titans
1
0
0
253
19
13. Chicago Bears
0
1
0
233
6
14. Houston Texans
0
1
0
229
15
15. Pittsburgh Steelers
0
1
0
205
8
16. Buffalo Bills
1
0
0
196
21
17. Indianapolis Colts
0
1
0
179
20
17. Carolina Panthers
0
1
0
179
18
19. Oakland Raiders
1
0
0
150
28
20. San Francisco 49ers
1
0
0
148
24
21. Cleveland Browns
0
1
0
143
14
21. Atlanta Falcons
0
1
0
143
13
23. Cincinnati Bengals
0
1
0
112
30
24. Denver Broncos
0
1
0
109
22
25. Jacksonville Jaguars
0
1
0
99
17
26. Washington Redskins
0
1
0
97
27
27. New York Jets
0
1
0
87
23
28. Detroit Lions
0
0
1
83
25
29. New York Giants
0
1
0
62
26
30. Arizona Cardinals
0
0
1
55
31
31. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
0
1
0
35
29
32. Miami Dolphins
0
1
0
12
32
VOTING PANEL
John Clayton, 710-ESPN Seattle
John Czarnecki, Fox Sports
Tony Dungy, NBC Sports
Bob Glauber, Newsday
Rick Gosselin, Dallas Morning News
Ira Kaufman, Fox 13/Tampa
Pat Kirwan, CBS Sports
Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com
Alex Marvez, Sirius XM
Jim Miller, SiriusXM
Jenny Vrentas, Monday Morning Quarterback
Charean Williams, Pro Football Talk