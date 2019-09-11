Brady starts his 20th season by beating Steelers 33-3

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady drops back to pass under pressure from Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Stephon Tuitt (91) in the first half an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

NEW YORK — That was quite the opener for the New England Patriots.

The defending champs dominated the Pittsburgh Steelers 33-3 on Sunday night.

Now Tom Brady and company welcome wide receiver Antonio Brown to the lineup.

The Patriots not only remained on top of the latest AP Pro32 poll, but it was nearly unanimous.

New England received 11 of the 12 first-place votes for 383 points in balloting Tuesday by media members who regularly cover the NFL.

"The Patriots typically build momentum as the season goes on, but this year's team picked up right where it left off, with a strong defense and an offense that doesn't even look like it needs Antonio Brown," said Jenny Vrentas of The Monday Morning Quarterback.

Next up for the Patriots: the rebuilding Miami Dolphins, who lost their opener by 49 points.

The Green Bay Packers jumped from 16th to 11th after a 10-3 win over the Chicago Bears.

The top five in the poll remained unchanged, with the Kansas City Chiefs, New Orleans Saints, L.A. Rams and Philadelphia Eagles following the Patriots after wins in Week 1.

The Chiefs earned the other first-place vote and had 365 points.

"Reigning MVP Patrick Mahomes picks up where he left off last season with a monster game against the Jaguars. He might be the most enjoyable player to watch in the entire league," Newsday's Bob Glauber said.

The Saints used Wil Lutz's 58-yard field goal as time expired to fend off the Houston Texans.

"The Texans just learned what the rest of the NFL has known for years — never leave Drew Brees enough time to beat you," said Ira Kaufman of Fox 13 in Tampa, Florida.

The Dallas Cowboys climbed three spots to No. 6 after pounding the New York Giants 35-10. They'll face another NFC East foe on Sunday when they head to Washington.

"Look like NFC East favorites," said Fox Sports' John Czarnecki of Dak Prescott and the Cowboys.

The Minnesota Vikings climbed four spots to No. 7 after topping the Atlanta Falcons. They will try to move to 2-0 when they head to Lambeau Field to face the Packers.

The Baltimore Ravens also jumped four places to No. 8 after crushing the Dolphins 59-10 and will welcome back Terrell Suggs when they host Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals.

The Los Angeles Chargers remained at No. 9 after needing overtime to get past the Indianapolis Colts 30-24.

Despite winning their opener, the Seattle Seahawks dropped three places to round out the top 10.

The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, total points based on 32 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 32nd-place vote, and previous ranking:

 

W

L

T

Pts

Prv

1. New England Patriots (11)

1

0

0

383

1

2. Kansas City Chiefs (1)

1

0

0

365

2

3. New Orleans Saints

1

0

0

349

3

4. Los Angeles Rams

1

0

0

344

4

5. Philadelphia Eagles

1

0

0

338

5

6. Dallas Cowboys

1

0

0

330

9

7. Minnesota Vikings

1

0

0

308

11

8. Baltimore Ravens

1

0

0

296

12

9. Los Angeles Chargers

1

0

0

280

9

10. Seattle Seahawks

1

0

0

274

7

11. Green Bay Packers

1

0

0

260

16

12. Tennessee Titans

1

0

0

253

19

13. Chicago Bears

0

1

0

233

6

14. Houston Texans

0

1

0

229

15

15. Pittsburgh Steelers

0

1

0

205

8

16. Buffalo Bills

1

0

0

196

21

17. Indianapolis Colts

0

1

0

179

20

17. Carolina Panthers

0

1

0

179

18

19. Oakland Raiders

1

0

0

150

28

20. San Francisco 49ers

1

0

0

148

24

21. Cleveland Browns

0

1

0

143

14

21. Atlanta Falcons

0

1

0

143

13

23. Cincinnati Bengals

0

1

0

112

30

24. Denver Broncos

0

1

0

109

22

25. Jacksonville Jaguars

0

1

0

99

17

26. Washington Redskins

0

1

0

97

27

27. New York Jets

0

1

0

87

23

28. Detroit Lions

0

0

1

83

25

29. New York Giants

0

1

0

62

26

30. Arizona Cardinals

0

0

1

55

31

31. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

0

1

0

35

29

32. Miami Dolphins

0

1

0

12

32

VOTING PANEL

John Clayton, 710-ESPN Seattle

John Czarnecki, Fox Sports

Tony Dungy, NBC Sports

Bob Glauber, Newsday

Rick Gosselin, Dallas Morning News

Ira Kaufman, Fox 13/Tampa

Pat Kirwan, CBS Sports

Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com

Alex Marvez, Sirius XM

Jim Miller, SiriusXM

Jenny Vrentas, Monday Morning Quarterback

Charean Williams, Pro Football Talk

