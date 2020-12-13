Does your TV lineup have NFL Network? Packers fans will want to check before Saturday's game

Whenever Packers games are broadcast on cable TV channels ESPN or NFL Network, a divide opens up in Wisconsin because of NFL rules.

An over-the-air station in each of the competing teams' primary TV markets can buy the rights to show the game. Dating to when the Packers split home games between Green Bay and Milwaukee, they're the only NFL team that has two home primary TV markets, covering the eastern part of the state.

WITI-TV (Ch. 6) in Milwaukee and WLUK-TV (Ch. 11) in Green Bay will carry the 7:15 p.m. kickoff on Saturday.

That leaves out over-the-air stations in the Madison market as well as the parts of Wisconsin covered by the TV markets for Eau Claire and La Crosse; Wausau and Rhinelander; Duluth, Minnesota, and Superior; Minneapolis and St. Paul, Minnesota; and Marquette, Michigan.

As of September 2018, the Nielsen Company estimated that NFL Network was available in 56% of the 120 million U.S. TV homes, a universe that includes those with over-the-air, cable, satellite and streaming services.

When some Packers games were slotted on NFL Network in 2006 and 2007, the channel was in a carriage dispute with Charter, the Madison cable provider that has since been rebranded as Spectrum. It's now available but not in all packages offered by local companies.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}