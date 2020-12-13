Does your TV lineup have NFL Network? Packers fans will want to check before Saturday's game

Even in a state where being a Green Bay Packers fan is often considered a birthright, Keith Artel considers himself a pretty dedicated supporter.
He grew up in Green Bay and has lived in Wisconsin most of his life, now in Verona. In a normal year, he goes to a few games at Lambeau Field.
So there's no way he's going to miss watching Saturday night's game against the Carolina Panthers. Here's the problem: The television broadcast of the game is only available in the Madison area on NFL Network, which isn't part of his Spectrum cable TV package.
"Normally in a case like this I'd go to a bar," Artel said. "But during the pandemic, I'm not going to go to a bar to watch the game."
In similar situations during the 2006 and 2007 seasons, Artel recalls visiting a friend's house to watch Packers games on NFL Network. During the COVID-19 pandemic, those kinds of gatherings also are discouraged.
So what's a Packers fan to do? In Artel's case, the availability of free trials for TV streaming services looks like the answer.
"I don't really want to call up (Spectrum) just to get a package just for this one game," he said. "Especially since I think I can go to a streaming service, get it for free and then drop that."
The conundrum
Whenever Packers games are broadcast on cable TV channels ESPN or NFL Network, a divide opens up in Wisconsin because of NFL rules.
An over-the-air station in each of the competing teams' primary TV markets can buy the rights to show the game. Dating to when the Packers split home games between Green Bay and Milwaukee, they're the only NFL team that has two home primary TV markets, covering the eastern part of the state.
WITI-TV (Ch. 6) in Milwaukee and WLUK-TV (Ch. 11) in Green Bay will carry the 7:15 p.m. kickoff on Saturday.
That leaves out over-the-air stations in the Madison market as well as the parts of Wisconsin covered by the TV markets for Eau Claire and La Crosse; Wausau and Rhinelander; Duluth, Minnesota, and Superior; Minneapolis and St. Paul, Minnesota; and Marquette, Michigan.
As of September 2018, the Nielsen Company estimated that NFL Network was available in 56% of the 120 million U.S. TV homes, a universe that includes those with over-the-air, cable, satellite and streaming services.
When some Packers games were slotted on NFL Network in 2006 and 2007, the channel was in a carriage dispute with Charter, the Madison cable provider that has since been rebranded as Spectrum. It's now available but not in all packages offered by local companies.
Spokespeople for Spectrum and TDS, two of the cable companies that serve Dane County, didn't provide figures for how many of their subscribers don't get NFL Network. Lineups show that the channel isn't part of base packages on either, nor is it for satellite providers DirecTV or Dish Network.
A spokesperson for Madison-based TDS said once the company realized Saturday's game was available only on NFL Network, it arranged a free preview of the channel that runs from Tuesday until Jan. 15 for all of its subscribers. Problem solved for some.
"After all, many of us are Packers fans too," TDS associate manager of communications Missy Kellor said.
Streaming options
For cord cutters, the network is part of the base lineup on two streaming services (YouTube TV and FuboTV), part of only one package on another (Sling) and not available at all on two others (Hulu Plus Live TV and AT&T TV Now).
YouTube TV, FuboTV and Sling usually have limited free trials available that might serve Packers fans who are interested in NFL Network only between 7:15 p.m. and roughly 10:30 p.m. Saturday.
Pandemic rules
If not for the pandemic, it would be a big night for Madison area sports bars and restaurants. But, under orders by Dane County public health officials, bars are prohibited from indoor seating and restaurants are limited to 25% capacity.
At the expansive Pooley's, 5441 High Crossing Blvd., "it's definitely going to be nowhere near what it would have been, there's no question there," operations manager Monica Weaver said.
"We're not filling up at our 25% capacity most of the time because people are scared to go out," she said.
Local public health officials and the Packers didn't respond to questions about how the potential for fans leaving their houses to watch a NFL Network-only game could impact the pandemic.
Spokesperson Jennifer Miller said the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Gov. Tony Evers do not recommend gatherings of any size outside an immediate household.
"While the Packers might be considered essential to many in Wisconsin, gathering to watch with people outside of your household members, inviting people to your home to watch the game or going somewhere to watch the game pose too great a risk to your health," Miller wrote in an email.
