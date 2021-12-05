Division dreams? While Packers’ goals include much more, another NFC North crown could be theirs next week

GREEN BAY — Davante Adams’ T-shirts, presumably, wound up in one of two places: At the bottom of a drawer somewhere, or donated to the local Goodwill.

The Green Bay Packers star wide receiver has been part of four NFC North-winning teams during his previous seven seasons — in 2014, 2016, 2019 and 2020 — but he’s yet to play in a Super Bowl, as all four of those teams lost in the NFC Championship Game.

Perhaps that’s why Adams was particularly fond of the Nike tee that came with last year’s division title, because of the message emblazoned on the chest: WON NOT DONE.

“This is a pretty familiar position for me, obviously. I put this (type of) T-shirt on quite a few times now over the past seven years,” Adams said after the Packers beat the Detroit Lions last Dec. 13 to clinch the 2020 NFC North title with three games left in the regular season. “But we’ve been in a really good position (before). Got to the NFC Championship; I’ve been in that three times. So, you don’t really want to look up until you get all the way through it.

“We’re definitely not done. We’ve got a lot more work to be put in and get where we ultimately want to be.”