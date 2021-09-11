Displaced Saints open Jameis Winston era with stern test of Aaron Rodgers, Packers

Before Jameis Winston answered the first question of his first regular-season interview as the New Orleans Saints' starting quarterback, he took a moment to speak about what he said was foremost on his mind.

It wasn't football.

But it did have something to do with why New Orleans' Week 1 home game against the Green Bay Packers will be played in Jacksonville, Florida, on Sunday instead of in the Superdome.

"I have something on my heart," Winston began after practice this week in the Dallas area, where the Saints have temporarily moved daily operations since Aug. 28, the night before powerful Hurricane Ida struck Louisiana's coast.

"I want to say thank you to all the first responders, the people on the ground right now, and all the people in the grassroots organizations working in New Orleans to help our city," Winston said. "New Orleans, I know we've been through this before, but our culture is strong, and we are going to feed off of this adversity to make us stronger. We are with you. Everybody in Louisiana, we are with you."