Disappointing on defense, Packers fall to Vikings 34-31 on ‘roller coaster’ day

So much had happened in the final few minutes. So much, in fact, that Davante Adams wasn’t sure what to make of it all.
There was his wide-open 18-yard touchdown catch — how the best wide receiver in football gets that open, who knows? — on a bizarre play where quarterback Aaron Rodgers tried unsuccessfully to call timeout as the shotgun snap was hurtling toward him, giving the Green Bay Packers the lead with 7 minutes, 49 seconds left in a game where they’d trailed by as many as 13 points.
There was Minnesota Vikings star wideout Justin Jefferson, who’d gone tit-for-tat all game long with Adams, catching a 23-yard strike from Kirk Cousins with 2:17 to play, vaulting the Vikings back into the lead.
There was Rodgers hitting Marquez Valdes-Scantling for a 75-yard touchdown on the game’s very next play, re-tying the score.
There was Packers safety Darnell Savage intercepting Cousins’ pass for Jefferson on the game’s next snap, giving the Packers the ball and a chance to win the game — at least until the automatic replay review of the turnover overturned Savage’s pick and gave the ball back to the Vikings with 2 minutes to play.
And, finally, there was Vikings kicker Greg Joseph booting the game-winning 29-yard field goal to give the Vikings a 34-31 victory on Sunday afternoon at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis — the end of a ride full of more twists and turns than anything the nearby Mall of America’s Nickelodeon Universe indoor amusement park has conjured up.
“Definitely an emotional roller coaster,” Adams said after the loss — which marked the Packers’ second in three games and dropped them to 8-3 on the season. “Especially at the end, because we thought we had the ball back (on Savage’s interception), and it turns out it came out of his hands. And they go back down there and score (to win the game).
“There were a lot of ups and downs at the end. (Minnesota takes the lead), and then we get the ball back and score on the first freaking play. So we were pretty high at that point, just thinking, ‘We just need a stop here.’ Credit to their offense for figuring out a way to get it done. But we were definitely up and down a lot within the last few minutes of that game.
“But that’s football for you.”
Even with the loss, the Packers still have a 2½-game lead on the Vikings (5-5) in the NFC North race, and while the Arizona Cardinals (9-2) overtook the Packers for the NFC’s No. 1 seed with their 23-13 win over Seattle on Sunday, the Packers still hold the head-to-head tie-breaker with the Cardinals by virtue of their victory on Oct. 28.
“They made more plays today than we did, especially at the end of the game there,” said Packers coach Matt LaFleur, who fell to 13-2 against NFC North opponents — with the Vikings having handed him both losses, at Lambeau Field last year and on Sunday. “Like I told our guys, you can't feel sorry for yourself too long. You’ve got to make the corrections and we’ve got to move on, because that's the way this league works.”
After starting the game with a bang on a 37-yard Rodgers-to-Adams connection on the first play from scrimmage, the offense stalled and settled for a 54-yard Mason Crosby field goal. Green Bay’s next three possessions ended in a punt, a missed 32-yard field goal from the still-struggling kicking operation, and another punt to put the Packers in a 16-3 hole.
“We just started a little bit too slow and didn’t score enough points,” said Rodgers, who finished the game having completed 23 of 33 passes for 385 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions for a season-best 148.4 quarterback rating — despite barely practicing because of a toe injury. “I mean, the first drive of the game, to go out and get seven would’ve been great. (But) there were some other frustrating drives for sure.
“We had an opportunity to score 40 points today, and when you’re playing an offense that’s hot, that has a hot quarterback, and stud receivers and a stud (running) back, you’ve got to keep scoring. ... We didn’t do that today. But I think for us personally on offense, we’ve got to to start faster.”
While the offense felt like it should have mustered more than 31 points — nearly 10 more than the unit had been averaging going into Sunday — it was the defense that failed against a Vikings offense that got another huge game from Jefferson (eight receptions, 169 yards, two touchdowns) and saw Cousins outplay Rodgers during the first half as Minnesota built a 16-3 lead before a Rodgers-to-Josiah Deguara touchdown just before halftime started a streak of four straight touchdowns for the Packers offense.
Problem was, the Packers defense stopped the Vikings offense only once during the second half themselves.
“Just too many mistakes. Too many mistakes out of everybody,” Packers outside linebacker Preston Smith said. “All of us could have played better, all of us can look in the mirror and say that we could have did this to help impact this play or help impact this play. I think everybody feels conscious about that and knows that we can play better to help improve the results and the outcome of the game.”
And, in a season rife with injuries, the Packers’ misfortune continued. After losing left guard-turned-left tackle Elgton Jenkins to what the Packers fear is a season-ending knee injury early in the fourth quarter, the Packers were down eight of their preferred starters by game’s end: Jenkins, five-time All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari (knee), running back Aaron Jones (knee), two-time Pro Bowl outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith (back), second-team All-Pro cornerback Jaire Alexander (shoulder), edge rusher Rashan Gary (elbow), tight end Robert Tonyan (knee) and center Josh Myers (knee), plus wide receiver Allen Lazard (shoulder) or kickoff returner/receiver Malik Taylor (abdomen).
“We’ve got some guys banged up right now,” said Valdes-Scantling, who missed five games with a hamstring injury but finished with four catches for 123 yards and that 75-yard touchdown in his third game back in the lineup. “But we have a good football team where the next man can step in and play well. But obviously, it’s tough losing guys. We’ve had the injury bug kind of affecting us all year. It seems like every game we’re losing a guy to something. But no matter what, we’re going to keep playing.”