Disappointing on defense, Packers fall to Vikings 34-31 on ‘roller coaster’ day

“Definitely an emotional roller coaster,” Adams said after the loss — which marked the Packers’ second in three games and dropped them to 8-3 on the season. “Especially at the end, because we thought we had the ball back (on Savage’s interception), and it turns out it came out of his hands. And they go back down there and score (to win the game).

“There were a lot of ups and downs at the end. (Minnesota takes the lead), and then we get the ball back and score on the first freaking play. So we were pretty high at that point, just thinking, ‘We just need a stop here.’ Credit to their offense for figuring out a way to get it done. But we were definitely up and down a lot within the last few minutes of that game.

“But that’s football for you.”

Even with the loss, the Packers still have a 2½-game lead on the Vikings (5-5) in the NFC North race, and while the Arizona Cardinals (9-2) overtook the Packers for the NFC’s No. 1 seed with their 23-13 win over Seattle on Sunday, the Packers still hold the head-to-head tie-breaker with the Cardinals by virtue of their victory on Oct. 28.