Despite success at Wisconsin, Jonathan Taylor knows NFL wants to see fewer fumbles, more pass-catching ability

Jonathan Taylor arrived at the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis this week knowing he had a lot to prove — despite all he accomplished in his stellar three-year career at the University of Wisconsin.
Sure, he set an NCAA record by rushing for 6,174 yards in his first three college seasons — more than any other back in history, including Georgia’s Herschel Walker, whose previous record of 5,596 yards he broke. But in a class that also includes Georgia’s D’Andre Swift, Utah’s Zack Moss, Ohio State’s J.K. Dobbins and Florida State’s Cam Akers, Taylor isn’t the consensus No. 1 running back and isn’t a sure-fire first-round pick.
“If it was 1985 (or) ’95, Jonathan Taylor would be a Top 10 pick,” longtime ESPN NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. said during a recent interview on ESPN Wisconsin. “Because he’s a great runner. I know the fumbling issues are there, and he’s got to correct that, because he’s had those ball security problems. But he’s not an elite receiver out of the backfield, and that’s the issue. You’ve got to be complete now, you’ve got to be a guy who can be very, very productive in the pass game. That’s an area where Jonathan still has to work on that aspect. And obviously eliminate the fumbles.
“I think he will be a second-round pick, at the worst a third-rounder — (but) probably a second-rounder. That will determine his fate in the NFL. If you fumble, you’re on the sidelines. It’s not like college where you’ve got big leads and fumbles are overlooked (because) you’re winning 33-7 or 38-0. It doesn’t matter. But it does matter in the NFL, where all these games are decided by a touchdown or less, most of them. They go into the fourth quarter still to be determined. So you can’t have fumbles in the NFL. And that’s where Jonathan had better correct that and correct that fast.”
Kiper’s thoughts will come as no surprise to Taylor, who had 18 fumbles in his three seasons with the Badgers — eight as a freshman, four as a sophomore and six this past season as a junior.
He also wasn’t used in UW’s passing game until his final season, catching only 16 passes during his two seasons before coach Paul Chryst got him more involved this year, as Taylor caught 26 passes for 252 yards and five touchdowns in 2019.
“One of the biggest things is being effective on third down,” Taylor replied Wednesday when asked by reporters what he needs to prove to scouts at this week’s combine and UW’s upcoming pro day. “A lot of guys think Wisconsin football is power football and outside zone schemes, which it is. Coach Chryst did a great job of making an emphasis point to put me in space to be able to showcase that ability.”
As for the fumbles, Taylor said he thought he improved his ball security after that troublesome freshman season and pointed to the fact that several fumbles this season came when UW ran the wildcat offense with receiver Aron Cruickshank at quarterback. Still, he admitted he “had a couple mishaps” this past season and that he has to continue to improve his ball security “when you’re in traffic, trying to fight for extra yards. That’s when you have to be technically sound.”
All that said, it’s hard to look at Taylor’s success and not expect him to excel at the next level in the run game. A former track athlete, Taylor is aiming for a 40-yard dash time in the 4.4-second range and that speed will appeal to plenty of NFL teams.
“If you look at the next level, what separates the great backs from the elite backs is really them playing on an elite level day in and day out every Sunday,” Taylor said. “I think that’s one of the biggest things that separates me is my ability to be consistent year in and year out.”
Biadasz won’t work out
Taylor was surprised this week when he learned that his former UW teammate, center Tyler Biasasz, was his roommate in Indianapolis.
You have free articles remaining.
“That was awesome. I thought (players) were going to room by position or something like that. So when I didn’t have another running back in the room and everyone was in the chat saying, ‘Yeah, I already have my roommate’, I thought I had a room to myself,” Taylor said. “And then Tyler walked in and that was awesome.”
What isn’t awesome for Biadasz is that arthroscopic surgery on his right shoulder to repair his A/C joint. Although Biadasz said his rehabilitation has been “really good” and that he “should be clear by mid-April,” it is hardly ideal.
“It was just a lingering issue. Not really an issue, but just a little pain here and there,” Biadasz said, adding that he saw a specialist in southern California who recommended the surgery. “We just don't want anything lingering on to OTAs or rookie camp, so I just got done.”
Since he won’t be cleared in time for UW’s annual pro day, Biadasz said he’s hoping he can work out for teams sometime before the April 23-25 draft.
“I'm not really sure yet depending on how I'm feeling with my shoulder and everything. But right now, it looks like mid-April,” Biadasz said of a possible workout. “Hopefully I’ll get to do something with it.”
For McCarthy, combine return is ‘great’
After a year out of the game following his December 2018 firing with four games left in the season, ex-Green Bay Packers coach and new Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy was all smiles during his Q&A session with reporters Wednesday inside the Indiana Convention Center.
“I always looked at this day as Groundhog Day, but I no longer do,” McCarthy said. “It’s great to be back.”
Wearing a navy blue Cowboys pullover, McCarthy fielded a host of questions about Dak Prescott, whom McCarthy said is “definitely” the team’s quarterback of the present and the future despite his uncertain contract situation, as well as free-agent wide receivers Amari Cooper and Randall Cobb, both of whom McCarthy hopes will be back in Dallas.
McCarthy was also asked about allowing offensive coordinator Kellen Moore to be the offensive play-caller this season after saying on multiple occasions that he would never give up the play-calling duties again following a failed experiment in 2015.
“I have a new job. I get to start over and take all those ‘never again’ statements back,” McCarthy replied when asked what changed his mind. “I think when you look at the big picture, these decisions that I’m making, particularly early in my tenure, I’ve had a lot of time to think about it. I had a chance to study the opportunities that were in front of me for quite some time and Dallas was the one opportunity that was something I felt was important to keep the current offense in place because of the success that they’ve had in the past.”
McCarthy also hinted at one of the things that appealed to him about his new job as compared to the challenges the draft-and-develop Packers presented during his tenure: Fewer youngsters in crucial spots.
“You want to have as many veterans as you possibly can,” said McCarthy, who sometimes grew frustrated by ex-Packers general manager Ted Thompson’s commitment to young players. “I’m really looking forward to the opportunity to coach a more experienced football team.”