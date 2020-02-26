Despite success at Wisconsin, Jonathan Taylor knows NFL wants to see fewer fumbles, more pass-catching ability

As for the fumbles, Taylor said he thought he improved his ball security after that troublesome freshman season and pointed to the fact that several fumbles this season came when UW ran the wildcat offense with receiver Aron Cruickshank at quarterback. Still, he admitted he “had a couple mishaps” this past season and that he has to continue to improve his ball security “when you’re in traffic, trying to fight for extra yards. That’s when you have to be technically sound.”

All that said, it’s hard to look at Taylor’s success and not expect him to excel at the next level in the run game. A former track athlete, Taylor is aiming for a 40-yard dash time in the 4.4-second range and that speed will appeal to plenty of NFL teams.

“If you look at the next level, what separates the great backs from the elite backs is really them playing on an elite level day in and day out every Sunday,” Taylor said. “I think that’s one of the biggest things that separates me is my ability to be consistent year in and year out.”

Biadasz won’t work out

Taylor was surprised this week when he learned that his former UW teammate, center Tyler Biasasz, was his roommate in Indianapolis.

