Despite sore thumb, Packers' Aaron Rodgers won’t miss Sunday’s game against Jets

GREEN BAY — Aaron Rodgers has played through a separated throwing shoulder, a torn calf muscle, a fracture tibial plateau in his knee and a more-painful-than-it-sounds broken pinkie toe.

He’s not about to miss Sunday’s game against the New York Jets at Lambeau Field because of a sore thumb.

But the Green Bay Packers quarterback did miss Wednesday’s practice because of the injury, which occurred on the final play of last Sunday’s 27-22 loss to the New York Giants in London, when Rodgers was hit just as he was about to uncork a desperation Hail Mary pass.

“The thumb’s all right. It was nice to get a day off today, do a little rehab,” Rodgers said during his usual Wednesday post-practice Q&A session with reporters at his locker. “I’ll try and get back out there and practice tomorrow and see how it feels and be fine by Sunday I’m sure.”

Added coach Matt LaFleur: “I don’t think we have much concern as far as gameday.”

Rodgers was hit from behind by Giants linebacker Oshane Ximines as he reared back to throw on the last play, and Rodgers was slow to get up afterward. Associate athletic trainer Nate Weir came onto the field to check on Rodgers after the play, and Rodgers downplayed the injury in his postgame comments, saying, “I got hit in the hand, but I think I’m going to be fine.”

Rodgers admitted Wednesday that pain in the thumb got increasingly worse as the adrenaline of the game wore off and he made his way to the team bus and got on the charter flight to come home. Since then, Rodgers said he’s primarily done rehab exercises to improve his ability to grip the ball.

“There’s a lot of different modalities they’ve got in there from stim (electric stimulation) and laser, all these other contraptions they’ve got,” Rodgers said. “It was a whole gamut today with Nate in there. But it was a good hour and a half session, and I’m feeling better.”

Watson sidelined

Rookie wide receiver Christian Watson, who left last Sunday’s loss with a hamstring injury, did not practice and his status for the game against the Jets is in doubt. LaFleur said the injury is not thought to be long term, and that it happened when a Giants defender “tugged on” Watson while he was running a route.

“It’s unfortunate because it’s out of his control,” LaFleur said of Watson, who missed the team’s Sept. 25 game at Tampa Bay because of a hamstring injury as well. “It’s such a big deal (because) when these guys get tugged, that kind of stuff happens. It’s unfortunate, but it is what it is. I know he’ll work hard to get back as soon as possible.”

Watson debuted as a kickoff returner against the Giants before his injury, and the Packers might have another alternative to Amari Rodgers with second-year running back Kylin Hill returning to practice off the physically unable to perform list.

Hill, who tore the ACL in his left knee nearly a year ago in a game at Arizona, didn’t practice at all during training camp but had been the team’s primary kickoff return man as a rookie last season before his injury.

Extra points

Outside linebacker Tipa Galeai (hamstring) was the only other player not to practice at all on Wednesday. The team listed left tackle David Bakhtiari (knee), right tackle Elgton Jenkins (knee) and defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt (quadriceps) as limited participants in practice. … Former Packers tight end Tyrone Davis, who played for the team from 1992 through 2002, died earlier this month in Virginia, the team announced. … Asked about ex-Packers wide receiver Davante Adams being charged with misdemeanor assault in Kansas City Wednesday for pushing a freelance camera operator after the Las Vegas Raiders’ loss to the Chiefs on “Monday Night Football,” Rodgers replied, “I was surprised, I was definitely surprised. I love Davante. I reached out to him after the game.” Rodgers said he was most surprised by authorities charging Adams in the incident.