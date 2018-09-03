GREEN BAY — Brian Gutekunst wasn’t interested in discussing any specifics about the Green Bay Packers’ efforts to trade for now ex-Oakland Raiders defensive end Khalil Mack on Sunday. Especially not with Mack and his new team, the archrival Chicago Bears, coming to Lambeau Field next Sunday night for the regular-season opener.
But the Packers were definitely in on Mack, multiple sources said Saturday and again on Sunday, before Mack went to the Bears. After Saturday’s trade, Mack signed the richest deal for a defensive player in NFL history — a reported six-year, $141 million extension — with the Bears, who gave up their 2019 and 2020 first-round draft picks to get the 2016 NFL Defensive Player of the Year.
Two sources said the Packers’ offer for Mack did not include both their 2019 first-round picks — their own, and the New Orleans Saints’ pick, which Gutekunst acquired in a draft-day trade in April — but rather only one of those picks plus additional draft choices.
Asked late Saturday night if Gutekunst should have offered both picks, one NFL general manager replied, “No — not for a non-quarterback.”
More aggressive than predecessor Ted Thompson but also contemplative, Gutekunst surely thought long and hard about what getting Mack would cost — both in draft capital and salary-cap space. According to OverTheCap.com, Mack will count roughly $13 million against the Bears’ cap this year.
That would have been a lot for the Packers to carry after signing quarterback Aaron Rodgers to a four-year, $134 million extension last week, making Rodgers the highest-paid player in the league.
“A lot of discussions happen more than deals get done,” Gutekunst said when asked Sunday about the potential of trading for Mack.
But when asked how he weighed the possibility of adding Mack and pushing the team’s salary-cap limits — Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, in contrast, is in the second year of his four-year, $29 million rookie contract — Gutekunst said he asked himself whether acquiring Mack at a high price would ultimately be a winning decision.
“My thought process is always winning. Does this help us win? And if it does, then we’re going to pursue it and see if we can make it work,” Gutekunst said. “Again, I’ve talked about things being a puzzle and you have to make it fit. And you certainly don’t want to put yourself in a bind going forward. But we’re here to win now.
“I think as you go through that, it’s really about that. Does this certain decision, this certain player, does it help you win? And if it does, then we’ll attack that and see if we can make it work. (But) when you go through those things it’s a two-way street. It has to work that way. That’s kind of how I look at it.”
Boyle earns keep
Gutekunst said he decided to keep rookie quarterback Tim Boyle on the 53-man roster instead of trying to sneak him onto the practice squad because he earned his place, not because he was worried about losing him.
Gutekunst said he liked Boyle’s arm talent, athletic ability and size, and Boyle certainly was impressive in the preseason opener against Tennessee on Aug. 9 and early in last Thursday’s preseason finale at Kansas City before throwing a pair of interceptions later in the game.
“He’s been able to come in and run the offense and make plays from Game 1 to Game 4. Like all young players, there’s been some ups and downs and inconsistencies, but I thought he’s really been able to hang in there and make big throws in some big moments,” Gutekunst said. “(He) is really trending in the right direction.”
Premium on versatility
Gutekunst said going with four tight ends and no fullbacks on the roster was in part a function of the versatility he saw from ex-University of Wisconsin standout Lance Kendricks and young tight end Robert Tonyan throughout the summer. The decision also was the result of fullbacks being less and less vital to offenses in recent years.
“You always want someone to be able to play in the backfield and two-back sets. I think that’s important,” Gutekunst said. “At the same time, you look analytically at it how many snaps per game those guys are on the field, I think you have to weigh some of that in (roster decisions) as well. I think that’s why we’re constantly preaching versatility with our players. The more you can do can help you stick around. Obviously, the tight end and fullback position, they do crossover a little bit.”
Extra points
The Packers signed eight players to the 10-player practice squad: running back Joel Bouagnon, center Austin Davis, linebacker Kendall Donnerson, fullback Joe Kerridge, defensive tackle Tyler Lancaster, defensive end James Looney, inside linebacker Greer Martini and offensive lineman Adam Pankey. All eight were in camp with the team and were cut Saturday. … Among the undrafted rookie free agents to make the team was linebacker James Crawford, who joined the team on the eve of the preseason opener and happens to be former Packers defensive star Charles Woodson’s nephew. “So good karma there,” Gutekunst said.