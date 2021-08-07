 Skip to main content
Despite raining on their parade, Packers enjoy having fans at annual Family Night practice
PACKERS | NOTES

Despite raining on their parade, Packers enjoy having fans at annual Family Night practice

Packers fans enjoy Saturday night's Family Night practice at Lambeau Field.

 MATT LUDTKE, ASSOCIATED PRESS

GREEN BAY — It doesn’t rain every year for the Green Bay Packers’ annual Family Night practice. It just seems that way.

Foul weather threw off the event yet again on Saturday night, delaying the start of practice and ending the event earlier than scheduled. It also forced the cancellation of the fireworks show that normally follows the practice.

But Packers coach Matt LaFleur still felt his team got some good work in during the 102-minute practice. And more importantly, his guys got to play in front of the largest crowd (34,835) they’ve seen since their 2019 NFC divisional playoff victory over Seattle.

“What a great experience to have fans back in the stands, man. They brought a lot of juice, a lot of energy,” LaFleur said. “Until you get them back in, I don’t think you truly appreciate how much more joy and how much more fun the experience is. To have that many people in less-than-ideal conditions to show up for a practice, it was a cool deal.”

Lightning was detected in the area of the stadium shortly before on-field work was set to begin, so while the players stayed in the locker room, the fans were ushered into the concourses at 6:42 p.m. The fans were allowed back in at 7:08 p.m., and the players took the field two minutes later.

“Right about when we were about to go out, they cleared the bowl,” LaFleur said. “I just didn’t know when we first went out there, we were told, ‘You’re going to have an hour, max.’ Well, we could probably still be out there now. But we adjusted some things.”

Asked what he wasn’t able to accomplish because of the weather, LaFleur replied: “We had to adjust the schedule quite a bit. We didn’t get everything in that we had scheduled. We had a red-zone period that didn’t take place; we wanted to do a 2-minute with the second and third group (planned).

“More than anything else, we came away injury-free, which is always important when you’re playing on a slick surface and you’re letting guys to full go. I thought overall it was a productive night.”

Van Lanen enjoys ‘home’ game

While the annual practice has been an important rite of passage for young players every year for the past two decades, not many had an experience like former University of Wisconsin offensive lineman Cole Van Lanen, a Green Bay-area native whom the Packers picked in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL draft in May.

Van Lanen, who attended Bay Port High School before playing for the Badgers, has been with the third offensive line group throughout camp and has worked at left and right tackle throughout camp. He was with the 3s again on Saturday night, but he did see time at guard as well.

Of course, just being on the field for an event he used to attend as a 5- and 6-year-old was a joy for him.

“It was awesome,” Van Lanen said. “When you’re the person on the field and not the kid in the stands watching it, it’s indescribable.”

Van Lanen said he’s looking forward to Saturday’s preseason opener against Houston.

“I just keep working on my craft, getting better every day. I have great teachers in front of me, and I’m just trying to absorb like a sponge,” he said. “But I’m really excited for a game.”

