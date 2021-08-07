Despite raining on their parade, Packers enjoy having fans at annual Family Night practice

GREEN BAY — It doesn’t rain every year for the Green Bay Packers’ annual Family Night practice. It just seems that way.

Foul weather threw off the event yet again on Saturday night, delaying the start of practice and ending the event earlier than scheduled. It also forced the cancellation of the fireworks show that normally follows the practice.

But Packers coach Matt LaFleur still felt his team got some good work in during the 102-minute practice. And more importantly, his guys got to play in front of the largest crowd (34,835) they’ve seen since their 2019 NFC divisional playoff victory over Seattle.

“What a great experience to have fans back in the stands, man. They brought a lot of juice, a lot of energy,” LaFleur said. “Until you get them back in, I don’t think you truly appreciate how much more joy and how much more fun the experience is. To have that many people in less-than-ideal conditions to show up for a practice, it was a cool deal.”

Lightning was detected in the area of the stadium shortly before on-field work was set to begin, so while the players stayed in the locker room, the fans were ushered into the concourses at 6:42 p.m. The fans were allowed back in at 7:08 p.m., and the players took the field two minutes later.