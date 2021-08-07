Despite raining on their parade, Packers enjoy having fans at annual Family Night practice

GREEN BAY — It doesn’t rain every year for the Green Bay Packers’ annual Family Night practice. It just seems that way.
Foul weather threw off the event yet again on Saturday night, delaying the start of practice and ending the event earlier than scheduled. It also forced the cancellation of the fireworks show that normally follows the practice.
But Packers coach Matt LaFleur still felt his team got some good work in during the 102-minute practice. And more importantly, his guys got to play in front of the largest crowd (34,835) they’ve seen since their 2019 NFC divisional playoff victory over Seattle.
“What a great experience to have fans back in the stands, man. They brought a lot of juice, a lot of energy,” LaFleur said. “Until you get them back in, I don’t think you truly appreciate how much more joy and how much more fun the experience is. To have that many people in less-than-ideal conditions to show up for a practice, it was a cool deal.”
Lightning was detected in the area of the stadium shortly before on-field work was set to begin, so while the players stayed in the locker room, the fans were ushered into the concourses at 6:42 p.m. The fans were allowed back in at 7:08 p.m., and the players took the field two minutes later.
“Right about when we were about to go out, they cleared the bowl,” LaFleur said. “I just didn’t know when we first went out there, we were told, ‘You’re going to have an hour, max.’ Well, we could probably still be out there now. But we adjusted some things.”
Asked what he wasn’t able to accomplish because of the weather, LaFleur replied: “We had to adjust the schedule quite a bit. We didn’t get everything in that we had scheduled. We had a red-zone period that didn’t take place; we wanted to do a 2-minute with the second and third group (planned).
“More than anything else, we came away injury-free, which is always important when you’re playing on a slick surface and you’re letting guys to full go. I thought overall it was a productive night.”
Van Lanen enjoys ‘home’ game
While the annual practice has been an important rite of passage for young players every year for the past two decades, not many had an experience like former University of Wisconsin offensive lineman Cole Van Lanen, a Green Bay-area native whom the Packers picked in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL draft in May.
Van Lanen, who attended Bay Port High School before playing for the Badgers, has been with the third offensive line group throughout camp and has worked at left and right tackle throughout camp. He was with the 3s again on Saturday night, but he did see time at guard as well.
Of course, just being on the field for an event he used to attend as a 5- and 6-year-old was a joy for him.
“It was awesome,” Van Lanen said. “When you’re the person on the field and not the kid in the stands watching it, it’s indescribable.”
Van Lanen said he’s looking forward to Saturday’s preseason opener against Houston.
“I just keep working on my craft, getting better every day. I have great teachers in front of me, and I’m just trying to absorb like a sponge,” he said. “But I’m really excited for a game.”
Photos: Packers' 2020 season in pictures
Check out photo galleries from every game of 2020 through the end of the regular season and the playoffs.
Wisconsin State Journal photographer Steve Apps captured all the action from Lambeau Field as the Green Bay Packers fell to the Tampa Bay Bucc…
Photos: Green Bay Packers advance to NFC championship game with convincing win over Los Angeles Rams
Wisconsin State Journal photographer Steve Apps captured all the action from Lambeau Field as the Green Bay Packers defeated the Los Angeles R…
The Green Bay Packers took care of business Sunday, securing the top seed in the NFC playoffs and a first-round bye with a 35-16 victory over …
The Green Bay Packers jumped out to an early lead and didn't let up en route to a 40-14 victory over the Tennessee Titans Sunday night at a sn…
The Green Bay Packers withstood a late challenge from the Carolina Panthers to hold on for a 24-16 victory Saturday night at Lambeau Field in …
It wasn't always smooth sailing Sunday at Ford Field, but the Green Bay Packers held on for a 31-24 victory over the Detroit Lions to clinch t…
Wisconsin State Journal photographer Steve Apps captured all the action from Lambeau Field Sunday as Aaron Rodgers turned in another MVP worth…
The Green Bay Packers were in control from start to finish Sunday night at Lambeau Field as they dispatched the Chicago Bears 41-25 to earn th…
The Green Bay Packers' 14-point halftime lead vanished quickly as the Indianapolis Colts stormed back in the second half to take control en ro…
Wisconsin State Journal photographer Steve Apps captured all the action from Lambeau Field as the Green Bay Packers defeated the Jacksonville …
The Green Bay Packers jumped out to an early lead and didn't let up Thursday night as they cruised to a 34-17 victory over the San Francisco 4…
Wisconsin State Journal photographer Steve Apps captured all the action from a wind-swept Lambeau Field Sunday afternoon as the Minnesota Viki…
Coming off their first loss of the season, the Green Bay Packers returned to early season form Sunday as quarterback Aaron Rodgers and wide re…
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw two interceptions within a three-pass span of the second quarter as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers…
Despite missing a few offensive weapons, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers continued his outstanding early season play as the undefe…
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw for 283 yards and three touchdowns as Green Bay defeated the New Orleans Saints 37-30 on Sun…
Wisconsin State Journal photographer Steve Apps captured all the action as the Green Bay Packers came back from an early 11-point deficit to b…
Quarterback Aaron Rodgers was in top form Sunday as the Green Bay Packers defeated the Minnesota Vikings, 43-34, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minne…
From a controversial trade up the draft board to acquire Utah State quarterback Jordan Love in the first round to the addition of some much-ne…
From the Green Bay Packers' season opener against the Vikings in Minnesota to their regular-season finale against the Bears in Chicago, get th…
Jason Wilde breaks down the Green Bay Packers' roster by position in a nine-part series, looking at the team's depth, competitions for playing…