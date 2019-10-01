GREEN BAY — Allen Lazard has had a turf toe injury. So the Green Bay Packers first-year wide receiver knows firsthand — er, foot — how excruciatingly painful it is.
“It’s not fun at all. I’d say it’s probably the worst injury to have overall (and play through), because if you can’t walk or can’t run, you can’t do anything,” Lazard, who sustained the injury in college at Iowa State, said Monday afternoon. “It all starts with your feet.”
So that probably means No. 1 wide receiver Davante Adams, who sustained that painful injury during last Thursday’s loss to Philadelphia, is going to have a tough time being ready for Sunday’s game at Dallas, then?
“For him? It’s probably nothing, because he’s (such) a freak athlete, a hard worker. Just his releases in general, he can probably do the same thing with one leg,” Lazard replied. “So don’t be surprised if you see him out there Sunday.”
Adams did not come through the locker room Monday during the team’s media access period, but he was held out of practice as the team returned to work following a couple days off.
Lazard’s confidence in his teammate notwithstanding, Adams was in a significant amount of pain against the Eagles. He’d caught 10 passes for 180 yards but was forced to the sideline after that 10th reception when his foot was torqued awkwardly beneath him at the end of the play. He wasn’t even able to put on a street shoe after the game.
In 2015, Adams’ early-season ankle injury seriously curtailed his explosiveness at the line of scrimmage and bothered him for most of the year, when veteran Jordy Nelson missed the entire season with a knee injury.
“With a toe injury and the type of player I am, what my game is based on is explosion and things like that,” Adams said after Thursday night’s game when asked how hard it was to be on the sideline as the Packers failed to score on a pair of fourth-quarter trips inside the Eagles’ 10-yard line. “So if I can’t get out there and really do my thing how I want and I’m in a lot of pain, I’m sure my teammates understand that. But it’s tough, because I feel like those are the type of moments that I’m built for, and I’ve been able to capitalize in bringing home a win for my team in the past.”
Burks back
Second-year inside linebacker Oren Burks, sidelined since sustaining a partially torn left pectoral muscle in his chest during the preseason opener against the Houston Texans on Aug. 8, returned to practice. The practice was not in pads and likely only the start of his comeback, but considering he could have had season-ending surgery on the injury had it been more severe, Monday marked a significant milestone.
“It was huge,” Burks said afterward. “Just kind of mentally being away from the team a little bit, it was cool to get back out there with the guys. In terms of prognosis, I don’t really know exactly when I’ll be 100 percent. But I’m taking it one day at a time and trying to get better.”
Burks had to wear a shoulder harness to protect the injury Monday and figures to play with one throughout the season. He wore the same style of harness last season after a shoulder injury. The coaches are hopeful Burks’ high football IQ will accelerate his comeback, but there’s no substitute for live snaps.
“There will definitely be a lot of catching up to do,” LaFleur acknowledged. “Anytime you miss eight weeks or so — although he’s been locked in and engaged and been in all the meetings — it’s just about going out there now and getting those practice reps.”
Health watch
In addition to Adams, the other players who sustained injuries against the Eagles all sat out practice: running back Jamaal Williams (head/neck), right tackle Bryan Bulaga (shoulder), cornerback Kevin King (groin), cornerback Tony Brown (hamstring) and safety Will Redmond (concussion). Defensive tackle Montravius Adams, who has missed the past two games with a shoulder injury, also did not practice.
Williams was back at the facility for meetings. It was an encouraging sign after he spent Thursday night in the hospital following a wicked helmet-to-helmet hit on the game’s first play by eagles defensive end Derek Barnett.
“I saw Jamaal today,” LaFleur said of Williams, who did make his way through the locker room during the media access period and greeted reporters on his way past. “It looks like he’s doing well.”