GREEN BAY — Just because the Green Bay Packers’ head coach over the past 27 years has been someone with a background on offense — with one notable, one-year exception — doesn’t mean the team absolutely, positively has to go that direction again in its search for Mike McCarthy’s successor.

While the team’s own defensive coordinator, Mike Pettine, has suggested he isn’t interested in becoming a head coach again — although he would consider staying on if the team wants him to — there are viable defensive-oriented head-coaching candidates whom the Packers will and could consider during the interview process, which began in earnest on Friday.

Although much of the focus was on the team’s sit-down with New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels on Friday, the Packers also interviewed Patriots’ linebackers coach and defensive play-caller Brian Flores, who also reportedly had an interview with the Miami Dolphins for their vacant head-coaching job Friday as well.

Flores, who took over the Patriots’ defensive coordinator responsibilities — without the title — when Matt Patricia left New England to become the Detroit Lions head coach, reportedly has two more interviews lined up for Saturday. Last year, he interviewed for the Arizona Cardinals job that went to Steve Wilks. (Wilks was fired Monday after one season, and the Cardinals are back in the market for a head coach.)

The Packers already have interviewed ex-Indianapolis Colts head coach Chuck Pagano, who has a defensive background, and presumably there are more coaches participating in this weekend’s NFL wild card playoff games who interest the Packers, who sources have said intend to interview a dozen or so candidates before whittling down their list.

Among the defensive possibilities? Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, whose team faces the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday in Chicago. Fangio, who has been in the NFL since 1986 and has had three head-coaching interviews during his career, told reporters in Chicago this week that he has done “zero” prep work for possible interviews because he’s focused on the job he currently holds.

“I have not returned one phone call. I have not done one piece of work for it. I refuse to. And that's it,” Fangio said. “Maybe that's why I'm here (as a career assistant). I don't know. I have enough on my plate coaching these guys and the other things. (I'll) deal with it as they come up.”

There haven’t been any indications the Packers will pursue Fangio, but NFL Network reported Fangio is set to interview with the Dolphins and Denver Broncos on Monday and that he has a third interview in the works. NFL rules prohibit assistant coaches involved in the wild-card weekend games from being interviewed for head-coaching positions during the week leading up to their games, but they are permitted to interview after those games are completed before their divisional-round games.

Fangio’s defense finished the regular season ranked first in the NFL in fewest points per game allowed (17.7), fewest yards per play allowed (4.8), fewest rushing yards allowed per game (80.0), lowest passer rating allowed (72.9), fewest big plays allowed (67) and takeaways (36).

As an offensive-oriented coach, first-year head coach Matt Nagy made keeping Fangio his top priority last year when got the job over Fangio. Nagy had been the Kansas City Chiefs’ offensive coordinator before the Bears hired him.

"When we decided to work together, and I hired him (to remain) as a defensive coordinator, I knew what he could do Xs and Os-wise," Nagy said last month. "But you don't really ever know until you do it, how they handle themselves during the week with game-planning.

"Knowing now what I know about Vic, and getting to see the mentality that he has and his knowledge of the game — what he's seen and the different looks he can give to cause problems — I respect it even more. The way I see him game plan, he just goes about everything the right way, and it transfers to practice and transfers out on the field."

Since their renaissance began in 1992, the Packers have hired Mike Holmgren, Ray Rhodes, Mike Sherman and Mike McCarthy as head coaches. Only Rhodes, who’d been the San Francisco 49ers’ defensive coordinator (1989-’91, 1994) and Packers defensive coordinator (1992-’93), didn’t have an offensive background.

In 2016, seven NFL teams hired new head coaches: The Eagles hired ex-Packers backup quarterback Doug Pederson; the Dolphins hired Adam Gase; the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fired Lovie Smith to promote Dirk Coetter; the Cleveland Browns hired Hue Jackson; the San Francisco 49ers hired Chip Kelly; the New York Giants hired Ben McAdoo; and the Tennessee Titans hired Mike Mularkey. All seven were offensive-minded coaches. Only Pederson, who led Philadelphia to the Super Bowl LII title last season, remains.

Meanwhile, over the past five years, seven head coaches have led their teams to the Super Bowl, including New England’s Bill Belichick (three times) and Seattle’s Pete Carroll (twice), both of whom are former defensive coordinators. Of the other five, three more — Atlanta’s Dan Quinn, Carolina’s Ron Rivera and Denver’s John Fox — were also defensive guys.

If Packers team president/CEO Mark Murphy did break with tradition and picked a defensive-oriented head coach, he’d have to be confident his pick would be able to hire a talented, innovative offensive coordinator who could work with two-time NFL MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers and get the offense humming again after a down year in which Green Bay finished 12th in total offense (369.1 yards per game) and tied for 14th in scoring offense (23.5 points per game).

Of the Packers’ confirmed scheduled or completed interviews so far, only Flores and Pagano come from the defensive side of the ball. The Packers had wanted to interview Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald, who played linebacker for the Wildcats and is a defensive-minded coach, but he turned down the opportunity and is staying at his alma mater.

McDaniels, ex-Colts and Lions head coach Jim Caldwell, Packers interim coach Joe Philbin, New Orleans Saints offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael Jr., Saints assistant head coach/tight ends coach Dan Campbell and Titans offensive coordinator Matt LaFleur are all from the offensive side of the ball.

Asked after McCarthy’s firing if he wanted to hire an offensive-oriented coach, both Murphy and general manager Brian Gutekunst said they didn’t want to limit his search.

“We're going to hire the very best candidate, the best person, and the best fit for this organization,” Murphy said.

Added Gutekunst: “I don't think we're going to put any kind of parameters on anything as we go forward. I don't think we're going to close the door on anything.”