Despite landing on PUP list to start camp, David Bakhtiari downplays concerns about his still-healing knee

GREEN BAY — David Bakhtiari calls what he’s lived through with his left knee a “nightmare.” Still limited in what he can do, he feels like a sports car being kept “in first gear.” And he refuses to predict when he’ll be back on a football field full-go because he’s “not a fortune teller.”

But while the Green Bay Packers five-time All-Pro left tackle tried to be honest while describing the exasperating ordeal he’s been through since tearing the ACL in his left knee during a Dec. 31, 2020 practice — an ordeal that continued Wednesday when he spent the first practice of training camp on the physically unable to perform list instead of participating — he also struck an encouraging tone about being back to himself and back protecting quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ blindside in 2022.

“Concern level? Low. I really like where I'm at, especially compared to where I was just overall last year,” Bakhtiari explained after practice, when a large media contingent surrounded his locker. “I'm taking it every day at a time. (I) like where I'm at, appreciative and excited to play again.”

Both Bakhtiari and general manger Brian Gutekunst acknowledged Wednesday that Bakhtiari had undergone a third surgical procedure on his knee after the season ended, following a January 2021 ACL reconstruction and another clean-up procedure last November.

And while Gutekunst said he is “cautiously optimistic” about Bakhtiari being ready for the team’s Sept. 11 regular-season opener at Minnesota, both he and Bakhtiari were reluctant to predict whether he’ll indeed be at left tackle that day at U.S. Bank Stadium.

“Everyone loves timelines. When I'm ready, I'll be out there,” Bakhtiari said. “What I can say is I do feel really good. I feel normal. My knee feels normal — and that's the biggest plus. Now it's just getting that normal feeling again when I play football — the load, stress, strength.

“But we're not really in an ACL issue. That's actually been a long time ago that we put that chapter to bed. It's just there's other issues that we're navigating around. … It's been my nightmare, so it's something that I have to live with.”

Asked how his knee feels right now, Bakhtiari replied, “I would say I really enjoy how my knee functions, operates and moves. It’s not like I would say how I was dealing with it last year. It’s hard to describe. … It almost felt like blockage. It was really weird.”

With Bakhtiari and Pro Bowl left guard-turned-left tackle Elgton Jenkins, who tore the ACL in his left knee during a Nov. 21 game against the Vikings in Minneapolis, both on the PUP list to start camp, the Packers’ No. 1 offensive line in practice Wednesday was comprised of Yosh Nijman at left tackle, Jon Runyan at left guard, Josh Myers at center, Jake Hanson at right guard and Royce Newman at right tackle.

Jenkins is almost certainly going to start the year on the in-season PUP list, which means he would miss at least the first four games — down from six after an NFL rule change. If Bakhtiari starts the year there, too, that first practice lineup could become the opening-day lineup.

“I think Dave had learned a lot over the last year about his knee and how to take care of it the best that he can. I’m not concerned about him not coming back, I’m really not,” Rodgers said. “I’m more concerned about the mental side, as a friend.

“When he gets back, he’ll be back. We’d obviously love him to be back as soon as possible, but this is a knee on a 315-pound man that would love to play, four, five, six more years. We‘ll be excited for whenever he comes back.”

Bakhtiari was reluctant to play the what-if game about whether playing 27 snaps in the Jan. 9 regular-season finale at Detroit was the reason why he had to have the third surgery and why he isn’t ready for the 2022 season.

All he would say was that he was not 100% at the time while refusing to speculate whether he would have played in the team’s playoff loss to San Francisco on Jan. 22 had he not played against the Lions.

“What I did is what I did,” Bakhtiari said. “We all wanted to see where it was at, and when I went out there, I wouldn't say we were in the best situation to begin with.

“Obviously (the knee) didn't respond in the right direction, which was a huge bummer for me, not being able to play in the playoff game.”

Asked if he felt pressured to play against the Lions, Bakhtiari replied, “I’m not going to try and pin people against anyone, so I’m not going to answer that question.”

Gutekunst praised Bakhtiari, who is set to turn 31 in September, for his how hard he worked to get back late last season.

When asked if he had any concerns that Bakhtiari will never be the same player again, Gutekunst replied, “No. None.” Head coach Matt LaFleur said the same.

“Just the effort he puts in each and every day to be at his best, he’s a pro's pro,” LaFleur said. “When he’s ready to go, we’ll be excited to have him back out there.”