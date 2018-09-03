Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN MILWAUKEE/SULLIVAN HAS EXTENDED THE * FLOOD WARNING FOR... A DAM FLOODGATE RELEASE IN... PORTIONS OF MADISON IN CENTRAL DANE COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN... * UNTIL 430 PM CDT THURSDAY. * AT 1015 AM CDT, MADISON CITY OFFICIALS CONTINUE TO REPORT MULTIPLE ROAD CLOSURES IN THE VICINITY OF WHERE THE YAHARA RIVER CUTS THROUGH THE ISTHMUS ON THE EAST SIDE OF MADISON. THIS IS DUE TO FLOODING RESULTING FROM WATER BEING RELEASED FROM LAKE MENDOTA VIA THE TENNEY DAM. DUE TO SATURDAY NIGHT'S RAINFALL, THE DAM IS BEING FURTHER OPENED, WHICH WILL INCREASE THE AMOUNT OF WATER FLOWING ALONG THE YAHARA RIVER THROUGH THE ISTHMUS, FROM LAKE MENDOTA TO LAKE MONONA. THIS WILL INCREASE THE LIKLIHOOD OF ADDITIONAL STREET FLOODING IN PORTIONS OF DOWNTOWN MADISON. * FLOOD WATERS ARE CURRENTLY AFFECTING SOME ROADS ON THE NEAR EAST SIDE OF MADISON. EAST JOHNSON STREET IS CLOSED BETWEEN NORTH BALDWIN STREET AND FORDHAM AVENUE. PLEASE VISIT THE CITY OF MADISON'S WEBSITE FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION. * DON'T DRIVE AROUND BARRICADES ON FLOODED ROADS.