Despite discussing Will Fuller trade with Texans, Packers stand pat at NFL trade deadline

“It was huge for us,” Shanahan said. “We needed a very good player like Emmanuel but we also needed a person like Emmanuel. We had a very good defense. Our offense was getting better and we wanted to get some type of vet in there. And to have a vet available like Emmanuel, he came and helped us huge from a talent standpoint but just the guy, what he did for that room, with some of younger receivers especially …

“I think it would have been very hard to get to the Super Bowl if we didn’t make that move. I’m forever grateful to Emmanuel for that.”

Speaking before the trade deadline, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers maintained his I’m-not-the-GM position when asked about a potential trade for receiver help.

“I’m just focused on what I’ve got to do this week. There’s things that are out of my control and I’m going to focus on getting ready to play Thursday,” he said. “If somebody is added, awesome. We look forward to working them in next week. If not, it’ll just be business as usual and we’ll move forward with the guys we got and try to find ways to keep being productive.”