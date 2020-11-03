Despite discussing Will Fuller trade with Texans, Packers stand pat at NFL trade deadline

GREEN BAY — The day after the 2016 NFL trade deadline, then-Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy was asked what it had been like around Lambeau Field as the clock ticked away.
“I thought it was next week,” McCarthy replied, appearing confused. “No?”
Silence and quizzical looks followed. Sure, despite needs at cornerback and running back — and elsewhere — at the time, conservative then-general manager Ted Thompson had once again decided against any big deadline moves. But did the head coach really not know that the trade deadline had passed?
“That’s what it’s like,” McCarthy said with a smile.
Four years later, with Matt LaFleur as their head coach and Brian Gutekunst as their GM, the 2020 trade deadline came and went on Tuesday with the Packers once again not making a move — although multiple reports had them trying to acquire wide receiver Will Fuller from the Houston Texans.
Sports Illustrated reported that the sides could not agree on draft-pick compensation and that the Packers wanted to Texans to absorb some of what remains on Fuller’s $10.16 million base salary for this season. ESPN reported that there had been “a disagreement … at the highest levels of the organization” over acquiring Fuller, who will be a free agent after the season, would be worth the cost.
“We are on the same page. There is no truth to that, I promise you that,” LaFleur said when asked if he and Gutekunst had disagreed.
The Athletic reported that the Packers offered a fourth-round pick while the Texans wanted a second-round pick for Fuller. A league source confirmed the Packers’ offer was a fourth-round pick but couldn’t say if the Texans would have taken less than a second-rounder had Gutekunst been willing to sweeten his offer.
So, the Packers will enter their final nine regular-season games — beginning with Thursday night’s matchup with the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California — without having made any meaningful moves to bolster their roster. And while standing pat might ultimately be the right call for the Packers, the 49ers made a move last year that was essentially the same as what the Packers contemplated with Fuller.
In the 49ers’ case, they did get a deal done, acquiring wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders at the deadline from the Denver Broncos. The 49ers gave up third- and fourth-round picks and got Sanders and a fifth-round pick in exchange, knowing Sanders would be a free agent at year’s end.
Although Sanders then left to sign with the New Orleans Saints in March, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan made it clear during a conference call with Wisconsin reporters how much of a difference-maker Sanders, who caught 41 passes for 573 yards and three touchdowns in 13 games (including playoffs), was for his team last year.
“It was huge for us,” Shanahan said. “We needed a very good player like Emmanuel but we also needed a person like Emmanuel. We had a very good defense. Our offense was getting better and we wanted to get some type of vet in there. And to have a vet available like Emmanuel, he came and helped us huge from a talent standpoint but just the guy, what he did for that room, with some of younger receivers especially …
“I think it would have been very hard to get to the Super Bowl if we didn’t make that move. I’m forever grateful to Emmanuel for that.”
Speaking before the trade deadline, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers maintained his I’m-not-the-GM position when asked about a potential trade for receiver help.
“I’m just focused on what I’ve got to do this week. There’s things that are out of my control and I’m going to focus on getting ready to play Thursday,” he said. “If somebody is added, awesome. We look forward to working them in next week. If not, it’ll just be business as usual and we’ll move forward with the guys we got and try to find ways to keep being productive.”
Asked if he’d had any cordial conversations with Gutekunst about wanting the team to make moves, Rodgers replied, “I’m not going to get into those conversations. Again, I’m just going to reiterate what I said and continue to say: That I clearly understand my role and my place on this team and that’s my focus.”
LaFleur, in a Zoom call Tuesday evening, said he spent most of the day game-planning and was not involved in any trade talks with the Texans.
“Gutey was handling all that,” LaFleur said. “My focus was solely on the San Francisco 49ers. We were in communication, but I don’t know if anything got serious.”
Extra points
The Packers only had a walkthrough-style practice instead of a full-fledged practice because of a short week. On their 18-player injury report, they listed left tackle David Bakhtiari (chest), running back Aaron Jones (calf), cornerback Kevin King (quadriceps) and safety Raven Greene (oblique) as having been limited participants after none of the four played in Sunday’s loss to Minnesota. … Running back/returner Tyler Ervin (wrist), who is poised to play significant snaps as a traditional halfback if Jones can’t go with AJ Dillon and Jamaal Williams on the reserve/COVID-19 list, was listed as a full participant. … For the first time this season, the Packers protected three players on their practice squad so they could not be signed by other teams: Running back Dexter Williams, who also could play a lot against the 49ers; safety Henry Black, who played against Houston two weeks ago; and cornerback Stanford Samuels. … The Packers added tight end Dax Raymond to the practice squad and released tight end Nakia Griffin-Stewart. The 6-foot-5, 246-pound Raymond spent part of last season on the Chicago Bears practice squad and was in camp with the Pittsburgh Steelers this summer.
