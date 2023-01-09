Despite ‘complete failure’ of a season, Matt LaFleur sees continuity as Packers’ best path forward

GREEN BAY — Matt LaFleur knows what being close looks like. Less than two years ago, he knows he had the Green Bay Packers in prime position.

“You’ve got to be your best each and every Sunday, whether it’s the first game of the season or the last game. And if you don’t, you’re going to get beat,” the Packers fourth-year coach recalled Monday evening, thinking back to the team’s 2020 NFC Championship Game loss to eventual Super Bowl LV-champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Lambeau Field.

“Just (thinking) back to previous seasons, we’ve lost in some of those games. … We’re a couple plays away from going to the Super Bowl.”

While it might feel like the Packers are now a continent away from that place in the wake of Sunday night’s season-ending 20-16 loss to the Detroit Lions — marking the third straight year that’s ended with a loss at home, this time shy of the postseason altogether — LaFleur doesn’t seem to feel like the distance is all that far to traverse.

That’s why he spent part of his season wrap-up Q&A session with reporters emphasizing the value of continuity, indicating he doesn’t plan on many staff changes or personnel changes — including the potential return of four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers for a 19th NFL season and 16th as the team’s starting quarterback.

LaFleur said he isn’t planning any changes on the coaching staff, which means that — while reserving the right for something to change as the team goes through its after-season evaluations — defensive coordinator Joe Barry will return for a third season with the team.

Barry’s unit finished the year tied for 15th in the NFL in scoring defense (21.8 points per game), while finishing 17th in total defense in yards per game (336.5) and 28th in yards per play (5.77). The group was eighth in third-down defense (37.6% conversion rate allowed) and 13th in red-zone defense (53.7% touchdown rate allowed).

“That’s what I anticipate, yes,” LaFleur said of Barry’s return. “I would say this: We’re at the initial stages of all the evaluations. And quite frankly I don’t really anticipate a whole lot, if any, staff changes at all.

“I do think there’s something to the guys that we have in this building. Certainly, I think there’s a lot of things that all of us can improve upon, most notably myself. But I do believe in the people not only in the locker room, but our coaching staff. … I think continuity is a big part of having success in this league. When you feel good about the people, then you’ve just got to work hard to improve.”

Asked why he wants Barry to return, LaFleur replied: “Although it wasn’t always pretty, I did think we started to improve as the year went on, and I thought we saw more of an identity. Certainly, I thought (Sunday) night we played well enough to win on the defensive side of the ball.”

How many changes are in the offing as far as the roster is hard to predict. Those questions obviously start with Rodgers, who had his worst overall statistical season in 15 years as the starter, completing 64.6% of his passes for 3,695 yards with 26 touchdowns, 12 interceptions and 32 sacks for a career-low passer rating of 91.1 in 17 games.

During his back-to-back MVP seasons of 2020 and 2021, Rodgers completed 69.8% of his passes, threw 85 touchdowns versus nine INTs and had an overall rating of 116.7. His interceptions were the second highest of his career (he threw 13 in 2008, his first year as the starter) and the only years he threw for fewer touchdowns were when he broke collarbones in 2017 (16 TDs in seven games) and 2013 (17 TDs in nine games). He also threw 25 TD passes in 2018, when then-coach Mike McCarthy was fired with four games left in the season.

Asked after the game if he felt like he still has what it takes at age 39, Rodgers spoke at length about All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams being traded to the Las Vegas Raiders on March 17 and replied in part: “The answer is yes. Obviously losing Davante was a big deal, but we didn’t fill that void. I mean, nobody can. He’s superhuman, he’s phenomenal. But there was hope in certain things that was going to fill that void and ultimately that just didn’t happen.

“The things that we were able to do (together), I think, may have been taken for granted at times because we were able to create so many different things in the moment over the years — and especially over the last couple of years. Not much really changed other than his absence from his lineup. … But I think that there’s a lot of good young talent on the team and if certain guys make the jumps from Years 1 to 2, this offense could look a little bit different.”

Asked why Rodgers’ numbers took such a downturn, LaFleur pointed to the personnel changes around him, including the growing pains rookie wideouts Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs endured. The Packers also lost offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett and quarterbacks coach Luke Getsy to jobs elsewhere, though Hackett was fired late in the season as the Denver Broncos head coach and LaFleur didn’t rule out a possible return to the staff.

“I think there were a lot of variables in play this year. I really do,” LaFleur said. “Are there some things that he could’ve done better? Absolutely. Just like there are some things that I know I could’ve done better and you can go right down the line to every coach, to every player. There were a lot of new pieces in there, and sometimes it takes a little bit longer than others.

“Certainly, we’ve got to have some great conversations in regards to where we go with our scheme and what it is we’re going to do.”

Rodgers isn’t the only one with an uncertain future, as a host of key players are also impending free agents, including wide receivers Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb, kicker Mason Crosby, tight ends Robert Tonyan and Marcedes Lewis, returner Keisean Nixon, safety Adrian Amos, and defensive linemen Dean Lowry and Jarran Reed.

In addition, left tackle David Bakhtiari and running back Aaron Jones have high salary-cap charges for next year and will need to have their contracts restructured — and they could depart if the sides can’t work out new deals.

And yet, LaFleur was steadfast in his assertion the Packers aren’t that far away from Super Bowl contention again.

In his first three seasons, the Packers went 39-10 — the best record of any coach in NFL history in his first three seasons — and were 18-6 in one-score games (decides by 8 points or fewer).

This year, they were 4-5 in such games.

“I just don’t think that the margin for error in this league is that great. When I think back to those previous seasons, we won a lot of close games — and unfortunately this year there were a lot of those close games that went the other way,” LaFleur said. “We’ve got to be better in crunch time, and making sure that we can go out there and finish the job.

“It’s really disappointing. When you have the support of your fans and you’re in Lambeau and you just, every time you walk out there as a team, you expect to win the game. And for us to come up short — again — that’s pretty frustrating.

“Like I told a couple other guys (on the staff) today, we’re not where we expected to be. So, in that regard, it’s a complete failure. And that’s a tough pill to swallow. It really is.”