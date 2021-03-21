Despite Andy Dalton signing, Bears' next big quarterback move will come on draft weekend

The Bears swiftly promoted Trubisky into the QB1 role. Glennon didn't throw another pass and was cut the following offseason.

This is a long way of saying Dalton best be prepared for his starting stint in Chicago to be shorter than he envisions. There's no way Pace won't make another significant move at quarterback before training camp begins. And throughout many league circles, there's a connect-the-dots assumption Pace and coach Matt Nagy are aiming to take their swing at drafting a quarterback next month.

If the Bears are interested in finding a quarterback on the first night of the draft, they will have to have trade capital ready and a feel for how high up the draft board they'll need to jump to get their guy. Sitting still at No. 20 might be risky business if the Bears want one of the five quarterbacks widely graded as first-rounders.

Clemson's Trevor Lawrence figures to be the first pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars. BYU's Zach Wilson could very well go at No. 2 to the New York Jets. That would leave Pace and Nagy to distinguish among Ohio State's Justin Fields, North Dakota State's Trey Lance and Alabama's Mac Jones, determining whom they like most and how far up the draft board they might have to climb to grab each.