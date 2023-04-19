GREEN BAY — There’s an argument to be made that running back is the strongest position on the Green Bay Packers’ roster right now.

And yet, it’s also a sneaky need for them entering next week’s NFL Draft.

For as much criticism as Brian Gutekunst received from some precincts for trading up in the first round of the 2020 draft to take Utah State quarterback Jordan Love, there also were those who got after the Packers general manager for picking running back AJ Dillon in the second round, too.

In an era when running backs had already begun to be devalued, the thinking went, taking Dillon out of Boston College at No. 62 was too prime of a pick to spend on the position.

But the timing made sense with veterans Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams both heading into the final years of their existing contracts in 2020.

So while Dillon’s production as a rookie was minimal behind Jones and Williams (46 carries for 242 yards and two touchdowns, plus two receptions for 21 yards in 11 games), the selection gave the team a viable option with Jones and Williams on the cusp of free agency.

Ultimately, the Packers re-signed Jones on a four-year, $48 million deal — one that later saw him take a $5 million pay cut for the 2023 season, during which he’s set to make a total of $11 million in bonuses and salary — while the team let Williams depart for the Detroit Lions on a bargain-basement two-year, $6 million deal.

In 2021 and 2022 combined, Dillon carried 373 times for 1,573 yards (a 4.2-yard average) and 12 touchdowns while catching 62 passes (on 80 targets) for an additional 519 yards and two more TDs.

During that same span with the Lions, Williams carried 415 times for 1,667 yards (a 4.0-yard average) and 20 touchdowns, including an NFL-best 17 last season, while catching 38 passes (on 44 targets) for another 230 yards.

While Williams left the Lions for a three-year, $12 million deal ($8.15 million guaranteed) with the New Orleans Saints earlier this offseason, Dillon is entering the final year of the four-year, $5.29 million rookie deal he signed as a second-round pick.

Unlike Love, who is expected to have his fifth-year option picked up by the Packers before the May 1 deadline — thereby guaranteeing him a 2024 salary of $20.3 million — Dillon will be a free agent after this season if he doesn’t sign an extension.

Given Dillon’s connectivity to the greater Green Bay area — his wife, Gabrielle, is a Green Bay native, and from his charitable work to being the unofficial ambassador for Door County, Dillon has been the Packers’ most active player in the community — perhaps he’ll re-sign long before hitting the market.

Meanwhile, though Jones took that $5 million reduction in pay without complaint, the final year of his existing deal calls for him to make $12 million in 2024.

That means both Jones and Dillon could possibly be playing their final seasons in Green Bay.

For this year, though, that dynamic duo, plus Patrick Taylor, who has shown promise in spot duty, and Tyler Goodson, who spent the 2022 season on the practice squad, give the Packers depth in the backfield for this season. And with Love ascending to the starting quarterback spot, coach Matt LaFleur may lean on the ground game more than he did with Rodgers under center.

“I prepare every time the same way. Whenever my number’s called, I’m excited and I’m ready for it,” Jones said before departing on last week’s Tailgate Tour. “If that means me seeing the ball more, then I’m here for it. But however I can help this team win and get to that ultimate goal.”

Still, don’t be surprised if Gutekunst uses one of his 10 picks — seven of which are on Day 3 — on a back.

“I think our whole offense, we’ll have a little more clarity once we get through the draft and who’s going to be on our roster,” LaFleur said of his work-in-progress offense without Rodgers at the controls. “I think we’re a long way from the start of the season and who exactly (will be) the 11 that are going to be out there. It’s going to be a fun process for all of us.”

Depth chart

No. Name Height Weight Age Exp. College 33 Aaron Jones 5-foot-9 208 pounds 28 7 Texas-El Paso 28 AJ Dillon 6-0 247 24 4 Boston College 27 Patrick Taylor 6-2 217 24 3 Memphis 39 Tyler Goodson 5-9 197 22 1 Iowa

Best in class

Bijan Robinson, Texas

If there’s a running back who can make NFL scouts reconsider the axiom that high picks shouldn’t be used on backs, it’s Robinson, who ran for 2,707 yards and 29 touchdowns during his final two seasons with the Longhorns.

Elusive and powerful, the 5-10, 215-pound Robinson won’t go as high as Saquon Barkley did in 2018 (No. 2 overall to the New York Giants), but after only four running backs went in the first round in the past four drafts — and none went in Round 1 last year — Robinson looks like as sure a thing as there is at the position these days.

And if he’s still on the board at No. 26, don’t be surprised if ex-Packers coach Mike McCarthy and the Dallas Cowboys snap him up.

"I'm sure when that first day is over, he's certainly going to have a team,” Cowboys director of player personnel Stephen Jones said this week. “And you never know.”

Robinson figures to go in the top 10, but if he doesn’t, it would be interesting to see if the Packers would be tempted by him at No. 15.

“You never know on that day where you're going to go,” Robinson said at the NFL scouting combine. “For me, it's important to keep enjoying the moment because we might get to draft day and some surprise could happen. We never know. For me, I'm just trying to keep staying positive and always know the blessings are here and keep having fun.”

Best of the rest

Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama; Zach Charbonnet, UCLA; Devon Achane, Texas A&M; Tyjae Spears, Tulane; Tank Bigsby, Auburn.

Pick to click

Eric Gray, Oklahoma

There are certainly bigger (5-9, 204 pounds) and faster (4.62 seconds in the 40-yard dash) running backs in this draft, but Gray was outstanding as a senior last season, averaging more yards per carry than Robinson (6.4 to 6.1) and putting up strong numbers (1,366 rushing yards, 11 touchdowns, 1,595 total yards from scrimmage).

Gray, who grew up in Memphis, spent his first two college seasons at Tennessee before transferring to Oklahoma, and he’s projected to go in the third or fourth round. He could help a team immediately as a third-down back who can catch the ball out of the backfield and pass-protect effectively.

He might even have a little Aaron Jones to his game, although Jones would be only one of the many, many backs Gray has watched and tried to learn from.

“I've watched every running back you can think of — all the way back to Gale Sayers,” Gray said at the NFL scouting combine. “You look at Walter Payton and the tenacity and toughness he ran with. Barry Sanders and his elusiveness. You look at somebody in today's game. Coming from Tennessee, I get a lot of Alvin Kamara comparisons. You look at Christian McCaffrey and how he can manipulate a defense running routes. So I try to take everything from all of those guys' games and try to instill it into mine.”

History lesson

Before Gutekunst took Dillon in the second round in 2020, the Packers’ last major draft-capital investment in the position had been in 2013, when then-GM Ted Thompson took Alabama’s Eddie Lacy in the second round with the 61st overall pick.

That draft marked the first time in the Super Bowl era that not a single running back went in the first round, and Lacy was the fourth back taken in the second round, following North Carolina’s Gio Bernard (Cincinnati Bengals), Michigan State’s Le'Veon Bell (Pittsburgh Steelers) and the University of Wisconsin’s Montee Ball (Denver Broncos).

In four seasons with the Packers, Lacy eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark twice, in his first two years in the league — running for 1,178 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2013 and 1,139 yards and nine TDs in 2014. But his production cratered in 2015, and his 2016 season ended after five games because of an injury.

Lacy played one more season with the Seattle Seahawks in 2017 and that was it. He took part in the Packers’ annual Tailgate Tour last week, one of four retired players to go on the trip.

“I think for me, once I lost the passion of it, I couldn’t make myself play again,” Lacy, now 32, said. “If I don’t love what I’m doing, then I can’t force myself to do it. It was just time to figure out Part 2.

“It wasn’t the on-field play. I loved the on-field play. But it was the stuff that happens off the field. It’s draining. It kind of wore on me a little bit and it took away my love for the game. I miss it — I miss being out there, I miss the noise, I miss the teammates — but it came to an end.”

Next: Wide receivers.