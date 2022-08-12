Despite 3 interceptions, Jordan Love’s 2022 debut ‘a solid day,’ Matt LaFleur says

If it is in fact possible for a quarterback to simultaneously play well and throw three interceptions, well, then that’s exactly what Jordan Love did Friday night.

At least, that's how his coach saw it.

With four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers taking the first two preseason games — and, perhaps, all of them — off, Love, the team’s 2020 first-round pick and Rodgers’ backup, went into the team’s exhibition opener against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., wanting to show off his Year 3 improvement in game-day conditions.

And while his final stat line in the Packers’ 28-21 loss to the 49ers — 13 of 24 for 176 yards with two touchdowns and those three INTs for a passer rating of 66.0 — might not have looked all that impressive, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur liked what he saw from his young quarterback.

With good reason, believe it or not.

“Well, those were three unfortunate interceptions. We had basically two drops and then on the other one, we had two receivers run the wrong routes,” Packers head coach Matt LaFleur explained at halftime of the Packers TV network telecast. “So, I thought there was a lot of good. He moved the ball, he pushed the ball down the field.

“Yeah, sure, there were a couple throws he’d like to have back, but I thought all in all, it was a solid day. I loved his command and his poise in the pocket.”

Speaking to a small group of reporters in attendance after the game, LaFleur added, “It’s never perfect for a quarterback, but I thought by and large just watching the things like how the operation was, it was a smooth operation. I thought he got us in and out of the huddle extremely crisp and with urgency.

“I thought he made some off-schedule plays, I thought he showed some nice athleticism on a couple of those runs as well. So, there were a lot of good things out there from Jordan. Just the poise that he showed in the pocket, that’s something we’re looking at. Overall, I thought it was a pretty good first step for him.”

After going three-and-out on his opening possession when he overshot tight end Josiah Deguara on a third-and-4, Love led an eight-play, 80-yard touchdown drive on the ensuing possession, highlighted by a 12-yard run by Love and a 23-yard catch-and-run by running back Tyler Goodson on a screen.

That set up a gorgeous fourth-and-2 strike to rookie wide receiver Romeo Doubs, who beat cornerback Tarvarius Moore off the line and was in perfect position for Love to drop the ball into his arms for a 33-yard touchdown in the fact of a blitz.

It was confirmation that the steady improvement shown by Doubs, a little-known fourth-round pick from Nevada who has been the star of training camp, could take his impressive practice performances to game day.

“It’s his first action, first taste of it,” LaFleur said of Doubs, who finished the night with three catches for 45 yards and the touchdown on seven targets. “He got a little bit of the rust out of the way, and I think it slowed down for him the more he played.”

Love got the Packers into scoring position again on their next possession, reaching the San Francisco 9-yard line before his pass to tight end Tyler Davis, which should have been caught, caromed off Davis’ hands and was intercepted by linebacker Marcelino McCrary-Ball.

Love’s bad luck continued on the next drive, as he again moved the offense until his third-and-4 throw to Doubs was initially ruled a completed pass and a first down — only for replay to overturn the on-field call and turn the completion into an interception by San Francisco’s Samuel Womack, who wrested the ball away from Doubs. Love’s throw wasn’t as precise as it needed to be, but it was a ball Doubs should’ve held onto.

Womack then got Love again on the next series, on a throw across the middle to Amari Rodgers. LaFleur didn’t say which receivers ran the wrong routes on the play, but Love was probably guilty of a bad decision on the throw and should have gone elsewhere with the ball — except LaFleur said Love didn’t have any other options because of the route errors.

“Amari kind of had a two-way go on the read, and they played two-high (safeties). It’s one of those things. We weren’t really expecting them to play much two-high,” Love said. “The route he ran, the ball was still behind him, (allowing) the defender to undercut it. It’s something you don’t want to happen, but it’s something to learn from.”

Those interceptions resulted in a 20-7 San Francisco lead, but Love bounced back to lead another touchdown drive before calling it a night. Highlighted by a 23-yard strike to rookie wideout Samori Toure on third-and-6 to keep possession, Love threw a perfect back-shoulder ball to ex-University of Wisconsin standout Danny Davis, who caught the ball, made a nifty move on the right sidelined and dove for the pylon and the touchdown.

“That was a great play by Jordan and Danny,” LaFleur said. “Jordan put it back-shoulder, and Danny made the adjustment, made a great run after the catch.

“He’s a guy, he’s kind of unassuming, but he’s always there making play after play after play. He certainly doesn’t lack confidence, either.”

Love said that he actually changed the play at the line of scrimmage on Davis’ touchdown and that his throw wasn’t exactly where he wanted it.

“We changed the route at the line and I just gave him a go route,” Love explained. “I saw the way the DB was playing, just tried give him a back-shoulder ball. The ball was still a little bit too far forward, but Danny made a great play to come back to it, catch it and then go finish it in the end zone. It was an awesome play by him.”

Love departed after halftime, giving way to No. 3 QB Danny Etling, but he wasn’t the only young player who flashed.

With 33 of the 90 players on the roster sitting out the game — on defense, the only preferred starter who actually, you know, started was rookie first-round pick Quay Walker at inside linebacker — the game was all about the unproven players on the roster, and some of them shined under the lights.

Leading the way were Doubs and Rodgers, a disappointment as a third-round pick a year ago who caught just four passes and lost his confidence as a returner.

But after confessing that he hadn’t been in good enough shape last year, he committed to remaking his body, lost 15 pounds during the offseason, improved his explosiveness — and showed it against the 49ers.

From his 50-yard kickoff return, to a 4-yard run on an end around where he got the corner, to his 22-yard touchdown catch from Etling to give the Packers a 21-20 lead with 12 minutes, 53 seconds to play in the game, Rodgers showed the explosiveness he’d lacked last year.

“I did the right workouts, track running and stuff like that to get my body in shape so I could run all day,” Rodgers said earlier in camp. “I feel like my body feels better all around. I have a better concept of the offense, so I can go out there and play faster.”

Others who made positive impressions were running backs Goodson (14 touches, 61 yards) and Dexter Williams (three carries for 29 yards, including a 25-yarder), defensive tackle Jack Heflin (four tackles, including one for loss), Deguara (two catches for 12 yards on back-to-back plays, including a fourth-down conversion), and Davis and Toure.

Etling also was a pleasant surprise for LaFleur, completing 6 of 8 passes for 123 yards and the touchdown to Rodgers.

The Packers will return to practice Monday before holding a pair of joint practices Tuesday and Thursday with the New Orleans Saints before facing the Saints in their second preseason game next Friday at Lambeau Field.

“Certainly (we’ll be) going against a team that we got a lot of respect for. They put it on us pretty good last year, and that's a talented roster,” LaFleur said of the Saints, who trounced his team 38-3 in last year’s regular-season opener. “It'll be a great test to see kind of where we stand.”

Extra points

The Packers lost two players to injuries during the game: Safety Dallin Leavitt (shoulder), and outside linebacker Tipa Galeai (shoulder). Leavitt was in obvious pain after a hard collision. … Wide receiver Juwann Winfree also appeared to bend his knee awkwardly on the last of his three receptions, but he was on the sideline for the remainder of the game and did not appear to be in pain. … The Packers’ starting offensive line was the primary group they’ve had with the No. 1 offense throughout camp: Yosh Nijman at left tackle, Jon Runyan at left guard, Josh Myers at center, Jake Hanson at right guard and Royce Newman at right tackle. Late in second quarter, after Love’s third INT, Hanson moved to center, Newman went to right guard and rookie Zach Tom played right tackle. “I thought they held up really nicely throughout the course of the game,” LaFleur said of the line. “It wasn’t perfect, but by and large, I thought they did a nice job.”