Depth charge: Using six picks on offensive linemen over two drafts, Packers GM Brian Gutekunst replenishes offensive line

GREEN BAY — Brian Gutekunst has spoken time and time again about how much of an influence his predecessor as the Green Bay Packers’ general manager, Ted Thompson, had on him. You can not only see it in some of Gutekunst’s core roster-building tenets, but hear it in his vocabulary, too.
More than a few times, Gutekunst has repeated one of Thompson’s favorite lines about the importance of finding quality offensive and defensive linemen. “The good Lord only made so many big guys,” Thompson used to say. In fact, after the 2016 NFL draft, Thompson even expounded on his tried-and-true one-liner.
“Defensive linemen, offensive linemen, they're hard to find. Linebackers and running backs are hard to find, too, but the combination of being big enough and strong enough and athletic enough to compete in the NFL, those are hard combinations to come up with,” Thompson said then. “You don’t have to be big to play in the NFL, but it helps. And we think that’s a good thing.”
Before last year’s draft, it was reasonable to wonder if Gutekunst perhaps had forgotten how much Thompson valued the big dudes up front. In his first two drafts as GM, Gutekunst had only drafted two offensive linemen: Elgton Jenkins, a 2019 second-round pick from Mississippi State who has turned out to be one of Gutekunst’s two best draft choices, earning his first Pro Bowl selection last season; and Cole Madison, a 2018 fifth-round pick from Washington State who never played a down after missing his rookie season to concentrate on his mental health and suffering a torn ACL in 2019.
By comparison, Thompson, who passed away in January at age 68, chose at least two offensive linemen in eight of the 13 drafts he presided over in Green Bay. And only once, in 2015, did he complete a draft without having taken a single lineman.
Of his first-round picks as GM, Thompson used most of them on defense (9 of 12) but did pick offensive linemen in 2010 (Bryan Bulaga) and 2011 (Derek Sherrod). He also invested two second-rounders and one third-rounder on the line but had most of his success with his fourth- and fifth-round picks.
Consider how many top-flight Day 3 offensive linemen Thompson drafted: Josh Sitton (fourth round, 2008), T.J. Lang (fourth round, 2009), JC Tretter (fourth round, 2013), David Bakhtiari (fourth round, 2013) and Corey Linsley (fifth round, 2014) have started a combined 542 regular-season games over a combined 44 years of NFL experience with nine Pro Bowl selections and eight All-Pro selections. (All but Sitton and Lang are still playing.)
Thompson did have some misses (Sherrod and 2016 second-round pick Jason Spriggs most notably), but even linemen who achieved less renown turned out to be longtime starters in the league. Four of them — Daryn College, Jason Spitz, Allen Barbre, and Marshall Newhouse — combined to start 303 games and play 39 NFL seasons.
Now it’s time to see what kind of big-guy scouting chops Gutekunst has.
His three offensive line picks during last week’s draft — Ohio State center Josh Myers in the second round, Mississippi’s Royce Newman in the fourth round and the University of Wisconsin’s Cole Van Lanen in the sixth round — marked the second straight year Gutekunst has taken three linemen in the same draft.
Last year, Gutekunst took offensive linemen with three consecutive picks in the sixth round, tabbing Michigan’s Jon Runyan Jr., Oregon’s Jake Hanson and Indiana’s Simon Stepaniak back-to-back-to-back. Runyan was active for all 16 games and played 160 offensive snaps, while Hanson spent the year on the practice squad and Stepaniak was on the physically unable to perform list and injured reserve while recovering from an ACL tear suffered in his final college game.
The Packers also added three more linemen as undrafted rookie free agents: UW’s Jon Dietzen, San Diego State’s Jacob Capra, and Coy Cronk, who spent four seasons at Indiana but had his grad transfer year at Iowa end early because of an ankle injury.
Now, with Linsley and longtime starting guard Lane Taylor having departed in free agency — and with Bakhtiari’s start-of-the-season availability in question after he torn his ACL during a Dec. 31 practice — those newbies will have ample opportunity to compete for roles.
“I think as we get into the beginning of the season, depending on where David is, that versatility with those guys is going to matter quite a bit,” Gutekunst said. “We’ll kind of see how it goes.
Runyan, Hanson and Stepaniak are all interior NFL linemen, even though Runyan played left tackle at Michigan and could possibly play there in a pinch. But Myers (6-foot-5, 310 pounds), Newman (6-5, 310) and Van Lanen (6-4, 305) could play either inside or outside in the NFL.
“We really pride ourselves on the versatility, guys being able to swing back and forth,” Gutekunst said. “Elgton and Billy Turner, their ability to play on the edge and inside (is valuable). And I think both (Newman and Van Lanen) are going to have some of that flexibility, too.
“Obviously Billy and Elgton are two bona fide NFL starters, and these guys got a long ways to go. But I think that they have the skill set where they can develop into that.”
Coach Matt LaFleur also praised his existing linemen for allowing offensive line coach Adam Stenavich and assistant Luke Butkus to plug players in across the line when injuries hit last year, and said he hopes the youngsters can mimic that flexibility.
“I think that’s a big reason we had so much success last year,” LaFleur said. “I credit Adam Stenavich and Luke Butkus for their ability to get our guys in the right positions and then the players themselves.
“Certainly, anytime you add talent like we did over the last three days, that versatility is vital to our success as an offense and as a football team.”
Photos: Packers’ 2020 season in pictures
Photos: Packers' 2020 season in pictures
Check out photo galleries from every game of 2020 through the end of the regular season and the playoffs.
Wisconsin State Journal photographer Steve Apps captured all the action from Lambeau Field as the Green Bay Packers fell to the Tampa Bay Bucc…
Photos: Green Bay Packers advance to NFC championship game with convincing win over Los Angeles Rams
Wisconsin State Journal photographer Steve Apps captured all the action from Lambeau Field as the Green Bay Packers defeated the Los Angeles R…
The Green Bay Packers took care of business Sunday, securing the top seed in the NFC playoffs and a first-round bye with a 35-16 victory over …
The Green Bay Packers jumped out to an early lead and didn't let up en route to a 40-14 victory over the Tennessee Titans Sunday night at a sn…
The Green Bay Packers withstood a late challenge from the Carolina Panthers to hold on for a 24-16 victory Saturday night at Lambeau Field in …
It wasn't always smooth sailing Sunday at Ford Field, but the Green Bay Packers held on for a 31-24 victory over the Detroit Lions to clinch t…
Wisconsin State Journal photographer Steve Apps captured all the action from Lambeau Field Sunday as Aaron Rodgers turned in another MVP worth…
The Green Bay Packers were in control from start to finish Sunday night at Lambeau Field as they dispatched the Chicago Bears 41-25 to earn th…
The Green Bay Packers' 14-point halftime lead vanished quickly as the Indianapolis Colts stormed back in the second half to take control en ro…
Wisconsin State Journal photographer Steve Apps captured all the action from Lambeau Field as the Green Bay Packers defeated the Jacksonville …
The Green Bay Packers jumped out to an early lead and didn't let up Thursday night as they cruised to a 34-17 victory over the San Francisco 4…
Wisconsin State Journal photographer Steve Apps captured all the action from a wind-swept Lambeau Field Sunday afternoon as the Minnesota Viki…
Coming off their first loss of the season, the Green Bay Packers returned to early season form Sunday as quarterback Aaron Rodgers and wide re…
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw two interceptions within a three-pass span of the second quarter as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers…
Despite missing a few offensive weapons, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers continued his outstanding early season play as the undefe…
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw for 283 yards and three touchdowns as Green Bay defeated the New Orleans Saints 37-30 on Sun…
Wisconsin State Journal photographer Steve Apps captured all the action as the Green Bay Packers came back from an early 11-point deficit to b…
Quarterback Aaron Rodgers was in top form Sunday as the Green Bay Packers defeated the Minnesota Vikings, 43-34, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minne…
From a controversial trade up the draft board to acquire Utah State quarterback Jordan Love in the first round to the addition of some much-ne…
From the Green Bay Packers' season opener against the Vikings in Minnesota to their regular-season finale against the Bears in Chicago, get th…
Jason Wilde breaks down the Green Bay Packers' roster by position in a nine-part series, looking at the team's depth, competitions for playing…