Depth charge: Using 6 picks over 2 drafts on offensive linemen, Packers GM Brian Gutekunst replenishes unit

GREEN BAY — Brian Gutekunst has spoken time and time again about how much of an influence his predecessor as the Green Bay Packers’ general manager, Ted Thompson, had on him. You can not only see it in some of Gutekunst’s core roster-building tenets, but hear it in his vocabulary, too.

More than a few times, Gutekunst has repeated one of Thompson’s favorite lines about the importance of finding quality offensive and defensive linemen. “The good Lord only made so many big guys,” Thompson used to say. In fact, after the 2016 NFL draft, Thompson even expounded on his tried-and-true one-liner.

“Defensive linemen, offensive linemen, they’re hard to find. Linebackers and running backs are hard to find, too, but the combination of being big enough and strong enough and athletic enough to compete in the NFL, those are hard combinations to come up with,” Thompson said then. “You don’t have to be big to play in the NFL, but it helps. And we think that’s a good thing.”