Denied, again: Packers fall to Buccaneers as Aaron Rodgers’ path back to Super Bowl blocked once more

“I … will always be thankful for this season.”

With that, the soon-to-be three-time NFL MVP got up from his seat and moved out of the Zoom camera’s view. Under contract for three more seasons, Rodgers acknowledged that his future is among those that are uncertain. And while Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is headed to his 10th Super Bowl appearance in his first year in Tampa after winning six titles with the New England Patriots, the 37-year-old Rodgers was left contemplating if he’d ever get back to his second — and if he’d do it with the Packers, who have their quarterback of the future, Jordan Love, on the roster.

“(There are) lot of guys’ futures that are uncertain — myself included. That’s what’s most sad about it, getting this far,” Rodgers said. “Obviously, it’s going to be an end to at some point, whether we make it past this one or not. But just the uncertainty’s tough and finality of it all.”