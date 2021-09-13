Delivering the blueprint? While only one game, Saints’ scheme might portend trouble for Aaron Rodgers, Packers offense

But it also might’ve been sarcasm, since that same word — blueprint — had been used during the 2019 season, when the Los Angeles Chargers shut Rodgers and the Packers offense down in a game midway through coach Matt LaFleur’s first season at the helm.

In that 26-11 loss to the Chargers, the Packers were outgained 250-50 during the first half; managed just 184 total yards; converted only 2 of 10 third-down situations; ran a measly 49 offensive plays; and committed five penalties (including three false starts and one delay of game flag). Rodgers completed 23 of 35 passes for just 161 yards with one touchdown and three sacks, despite the Chargers blitzing him only once all game.

Against the Saints on Sunday, the Packers were outgained 208-70 in the first half; finished with 228 total yards; went 1-for-10 on third-down situations; and ran only 38 plays before Rodgers was pulled. Rodgers finished the day having completed just 15 of 28 passes for 133 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions for a quarterback rating of 36.8.

He also referred to that Chargers game in his postgame comments: “I felt like our energy was a little bit low. It felt a little bit San Diego-ish from a couple years ago. We just kind of needed something to get going, and it was the same type of thing — long drives on their side and us not executing (offensively).”