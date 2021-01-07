'Definitely ready’ for head-coaching opportunity, Nathaniel Hackett picks up big endorsement for Atlanta job: From Aaron Rodgers

“He’s able to captivate the audience, which is usually the offense. Any time he gets up in his meetings, he has great energy. I don’t know how he does it sometimes, but to have a beautiful wife and four kids and all the demands that being a father has on you, and then to be able to bring it every single day at the facility is very admirable. He’s been around football a long time. His dad obviously is one of the legendary coaches of this profession. So he has the pedigree, but his presence. He brings such a great positive energy to a room.

“I think any team would be lucky to have him in their squad.”

Atlanta is one of six head coaching vacancies in the NFL, along with Detroit, Jacksonville, Houston, New York Jets and the Los Angeles Chargers. Hackett, who was the Jaguars’ offensive coordinator under recently fired coach Doug Marrone until being fired by Marrone in 2018, also could be a candidate in Jacksonville.

Asked Wednesday whether he was ready to be a head coach, the 41-year-old Hackett said he is “definitely ready” but spoke glowingly of the two years he’s spent in Green Bay under coach Matt LaFleur, who he scarcely knew before getting the offensive coordinator job in January 2019.